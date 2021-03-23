The fire broke out early Tuesday at The Evergreen Court For Adults, which had approximately 113 residents

Destructive Fire Breaks Out at N.Y. Nursing Home, Killing 1 Resident and Injuring 2 Firefighters

One resident is dead and two firefighters are injured after flames broke out at a residential assisted-living center in Spring Valley, New York, according to multiple reports.

Early on Tuesday morning, just after 1 a.m., a fire began inside The Evergreen Court For Adults, ABC7 reported. Details on how the fire was caused have yet to be determined.

Rockland County Fire coordinator Christopher Kear revealed that one resident was killed in the fire, though their identity was not immediately released.

"This was a devastating loss," Kear said at a news briefing, per the Associated Press.

Twenty-three of the 26 fire departments in Rockland County responded to the fire, according to CNN.

Two firefighters were injured in the early morning event, ABC7 added. One of the firefighters suffered a heart attack, Trooper Steven Nevel of New York State Police's Troop F.

Fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley. March 23, 2021 Image zoom Credit: PIX11 News/YouTube

Many of the center's residents, who are now displaced, were taken to nearby facilities where they are being watched over, the news outlet reported.

The Evergreen Court For Adults — which is about 30 miles north of New York City — had approximately 113 residents who lived there, a spokesperson for Rockland County Executive Ed Day told NBC4.

Kear told ABC7 that officials "believe most [residents] are accounted for," adding, "We believe they are, but again we are double-checking, we are triple checking, to make sure."