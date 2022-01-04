Desmond Tutu's Remains Undergo Aquamation — an Eco-Friendly Alternative to Cremation

The process is the same as that which occurs naturally when a body is buried, though at an accelerated rate

Desmond Tutu, attends an exhibition and book launch of notable photographs of his life, which have been turned into paintings, on April 27, 2019, in the centre of Cape Town.

Human rights activist and anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu's last act is one that speaks to his legacy of selflessness.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner died at 90 years old on Dec. 26. According to BBC and CNN, Tutu requested his remains be aquamated, which is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation.

A private service was held at St. George's Cathedral on Sunday, CNN reports, where his ashes were interred in Cape Town.

Aquamation, also known as alkaline hydrolysis, involves liquefying the body under pressure in a mixture of potassium hydroxide and water. The bones are then dried to ash, BBC reports.

The process is the same as that which occurs naturally when a body is buried, though at an accelerated rate.

Bio-Response Solutions, an Indiana-based manufacturer of aquamation equipment, says that the process promotes natural decomposition and is more eco-friendly than traditional cremation, which emits greenhouse gases.

The company estimates that aquamation uses 90 percent less energy than flame-based cremation.

South African Archbishop and Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu poses as he arrives for a photocall for the documentary "Children of the Light" as part of the 54st Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 8, 2014 in Monaco. Credit: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty

Born in the former province of Transvaal in 1931, Tutu served as Bishop of Johannesburg from 1985 to 1986 before becoming the Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1994. He was also a famed author, with more than a dozen published works, including The Rainbow People of God: The Making of a Peaceful Revolution.

Tutu was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 after being nominated thrice prior in '81, '82, and '83 for his non-violent tactics in dismantling apartheid. South Africa eventually held its first democratic, non-racial elections in 1994.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirmed the South African civil rights icon's death last month, noting that he passed away in Cape Town.

"Tutu was a living embodiment of faith in action, speaking boldly against racism, injustice, corruption, and oppression, not just in apartheid South Africa but wherever in the world he saw wrongdoing, especially when it impacted the most vulnerable and voiceless in society," his foundation wrote.