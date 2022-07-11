Deputy Honored After Helping to Save 2-Year-Old Twins Pulled From Pool

Muscogee County Deputy Greg Countryman Jr., 22, was on his way home after his shift when he received the call and jumped into action

Second from left: Greg Countryman and his son Grey Countryman Jr.

A newly sworn in sheriff's deputy in Georgia is being praised for his help in the rescue of two unconscious young children pulled from a swimming pool.

Muscogee County Deputy Greg Countryman Jr., 22, was on his way home after his shift on May 16 when he received the call that a child had been pulled from their family's pool unconscious, 11 Alive reported.

According to the station, when Countryman Jr. arrived at the scene, he found two 2-year-old children — twins— who were both in need of rescuing.

"And the mother was giving CPR to the girl at the time that I got there. And I immediately saw the boy, so I began giving him CPR, and between the both of us, we were able to get them back to a good state," Countryman Jr. told 11 Alive.

He told the outlet that when he visited the children later at the local hospital they were watching television.

"So, I was very happy," he said.

Greg Countryman Jr-Deputy helps Save 2-Year-Old Twins Pulled from Pool Greg Countryman Jr. (middle) | Credit: Sheriff Greg Countryman/Facebook

The 22-year-old received his training to be a deputy at the Fulton County Public Safety Training Center under Sgt. Dustin Rutledge, 11 Alive reported, and Captain April Moore taught him CPR.

Countryman Jr.'s own father, Greg Countryman Sr. is the Sheriff of Muscogee County, and swore in his son on December 17, 2021, 11 Alive said.

Muscogee County's Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the outlet, the proud father wrote a letter of commendation for his son's rescue.

"Thanks to the quick response from Deputy Countryman Jr., tragedy was avoided and the lives of these two young children were spared," the letter read.

On July 8 the Sheriff shared the news on Facebook that his son had been honored by a local health system, Piedmont Columbus for the rescue. He also gave a shoutout to MCSO Sgt. Lori Weitzel, who also responded to this scene.