Texas Denny's Waitress Who Regularly Walked 14 Miles Round Trip to Work Surprised with New Car

The season of giving has begun — as a waitress in Texas can attest to, after two of her customers surprised her with a car.

Adriana Edwards, who works at a Denny’s in Galveston, Texas, was used to walking 14 miles in total to and from work each day, making her commute about four hours on foot.

But a generous couple changed that when they bought her a car after finding out about her miles-long commute.

Edwards served the couple breakfast on Tuesday, and provided the woman with some extra ice cream. The pair, who wanted to remain anonymous, must have been blown away by Edwards’ service, and were touched when they heard of her long commute everyday.

When their meal was over, the couple left — but only to return shortly after with a white 2011 Nissan Sentra, telling Edwards it was hers.

“I know it’s Thanksgiving, but I said, ‘Merry Christmas,’ ” the woman told local CBS outlet KTVT. “Hopefully, someday, she’ll just pay it forward.”

“She teared up, which made me happy that she was so moved by that,” the woman added, speaking to news station KTRK.

“I just hope that one day when I’m financially stable enough, I can help somebody else in need,” Edwards told the station, making clear her intent to make good on the couple’s wish.

Edwards told KTVT that the first thing she did Friday morning was make sure the couple’s generosity wasn’t all a dream.

“This morning, the first thing I did when I woke up was look out my window, see if it’s actually there, or if I dreamed it,” Edwards said of her new sedan, which the couple bought for her at Classic Galveston Auto Group, according to KTRK.

Edwards’ commute to work will now be cut down from nearly four hours to about 30 minutes, and she hopes to spend her newly-acquired free time preparing for college.