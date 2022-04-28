Demi Lovato first met Austen, who is now 23 years old, in 2009, when Austen's wish to meet the singer through the Make-A-Wish foundation was granted

Demi Lovato Surprises Make-A-Wish Recipient 13 Years After First Meeting Her: 'You're So Grown!'

Demi Lovato just had a very special (and emotional) reunion.

The 29-year-old singer recently reconnected with a fan named Austen, who previously met Lovato 13 years ago as part of the Make-A-Wish program when she was battling kidney disease.

Now 23 years old, Austen says in a video shared Wednesday by Make-A-Wish that she wasn't sure what to expect at the time since she'd never met a celebrity before, "But Demi was incredible."

"I got a lot of cute pictures and we were talking and they're like, 'Oh, I hear that you sing, can you sing for me?' " Austen says, joking that she was "a ham" so she obliged and sang "This Is Me" from Lovato's 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock.

"Demi's like, 'Oh, you're really good!' And I'm freaking out like, 'One of my idols just said I'm a really good singer. That's so cool!' " Austen recalls.

At this point in the video, Lovato sneaks up behind Austen, who proceeds to shout "Oh my God!" and placed her hands over her mouth in shock.

"How are you?!" the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer asks before the two come together for a tight hug. "Oh, it's so good to see you!"

"You're so grown now," Lovato adds. "Oh my gosh, I remember your little pigtails!"

Lovato has partnered with Make-A-Wish to celebrate the nonprofit's annual World Wish Day, which is on Friday.

"As part of this year's World Wish Day, singer, actor and Make-A-Wish supporter Demi Lovato, who has personally granted nearly 30 wishes, is helping to spotlight the positive impact wishes have on children with critical illnesses and their families," according to an official press release.

"Over the years, working with Make-A-Wish, I have seen how a spark of hope can ignite a world of possibilities for children with critical illnesses," Lovato says in a video. "A child's fight against a critical illness is not only physically exhausting — it can be emotionally traumatic. Granting wishes can often help kids find light in the darkness of their circumstances."

Fans Lovato has met, including Austen, have made the singer see "their incredible motivation to persevere through their fight, and look beyond their illness to envision a brighter future."

"This inspired me to make more wishes become a reality for more kids who need it," they add. "Because for many wish kids like them, a wish is a turning point in their medical journey, and an opportunity to reclaim their childhood and experience transformative joy."