No one was injured in the incident, which occurred on a Powhatan High School bus

Deer Crashes Through Va. School Bus Windshield, Landing on Student Who Was 'Trying to Sleep'

For one Virginia high school student, it wasn't a cup of coffee that jolted him awake on Thursday morning — it was a deer crashing through the windshield of his school bus.

Brendan Martin, 15, was on his way to Powhatan High School just after 6 a.m. when the deer came flying through the bus windshield, landing on him in the process, he told CBS affiliate WTVR.

"I was really confused because I was trying to sleep and I woke up to something on my back," the freshman said. "I realized it was a deer and was just very confused because I'd never seen a deer actually jump through a windshield and then land."

Security footage of the incident shows the deer crash through the windshield and land on Martin before flailing for a moment, then standing up on its own.

At that point, the bus driver slows down and opens the front doors, allowing the deer to scramble off. Shortly after, a man approaches and tells the driver, "The deer was not injured at all. He is still running across the field back there."

Just like the deer, no one on the bus was injured, Larry Johns, assistant superintendent for finance, business operations, transportation and food services, told Powhatan Today.

The school district's interim Director of Transportation Brian Bartlett said the incident occurred on Old Buckingham Road, and that the bus driver reported a close call with a different deer just moments before.

"He did very well," Bartlett, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, told the outlet of the bus driver. "He was able to get the bus off to the side of the road safely, turned the four ways on while the bus was moving, and did all of this while the deer was still in the floor of the bus kicking all around. He did a very good job at keeping the bus safe and keeping the kids on the bus safe."

He added that the only damage to the bus was to its windshield and windshield wiper.

The county of Powhatan also praised the driver, writing on Facebook: "What a way to start the morning! Kudos to this bus driver for remaining calm and keeping our kids safe."

Martin, meanwhile, told WTVR that he sits in the same seat every day, and has no plans to switch up his routine.