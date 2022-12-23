Decorated Navy SEAL Commander Found Dead in San Diego Home at 47: 'He Was Outstanding'

Robert "Bobby" Ramirez III began his career in 1996 and saw combat in three different war zones, reports say

By
Published on December 23, 2022 12:07 PM
jessica alba
Robert "Bobby" Ramirez III. Photo: Jessica Alba/Instagram

Navy SEAL commander Robert "Bobby" Ramirez III was found dead Monday at his San Diego County home just one month after taking charge of SEAL Team 1.

He was 47.

Foul play is not suspected, Naval Special Warfare Command officials said in a statement to The Navy Times on Wednesday, noting that the San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigation is in process.

"Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all," Capt. David Abernathy, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, which manages all San Diego-based SEAL teams, said in a statement. "This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby's family, friends, and teammates during this extremely difficult time."

Ramirez first joined the Navy in 1996 and was commissioned in 2004, The Navy Times reported.

The late serviceman was awarded three Combat Action Ribbons, having been in combat situations on three different war fronts, The New York Post reported.

He earned several medals for service during the Iraq, Afghanistan, and Inherent Resolve campaigns, according to NBC 7. His other accolades included five Bronze star medals, two of which were issued with the Combat "V" device recognizing his valor and acts of heroism; a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and a Joint Service Commendation Medal.

Ramirez began his career when he attended Recruit training in Great Lakes, Ill., then moved on to Combat Systems training in Virginia Beach, Va., and next took up Navy Special Warfare Basic Training in Coronado, Calif., in 1997.

Then,Ramirez was assigned to East Coast Special Warfare Unit in Little Creek, Va., from June 1997 to July 2001, NBC reported. He went back to school while staying in Virginia before returning to the West Coast Special Warfare Unit as a commissioned officer in June 2004, where he stayed until June 2020.

A promotion to commander came in 2019, the outlet added. He then worked as commander of Seventh Fleet, in Yokosuka, Japan, from June 2020 until 2022 before reteaming with the West Coast Special Warfare Unit in June.

He took over SEAL Team 1 in November.

