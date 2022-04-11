Debra Messing Poses with Firefighters After Times Square Manholes Explode amid Broadway Opening

The explosions were triggered by cable failures in two manhole covers, energy company Con Edison said

Debra Messing won't soon forget her most recent opening night!

The Will & Grace star, 53, celebrated the opening night of her Broadway play Birthday Candles on Sunday at the Roundabout American Airlines Theatre. There, she posed for pictures with the New York City firefighters who responded to the manhole fires that occurred just steps away in Times Square.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a manhole exploded near 215 W. 43rd Street, ABC 7 reported. A bang went off, and sent crowds scrambling, while at least one other manhole cover started smoking.

A rep for Con Edison told CNN that cable failures triggered the trouble, and that there were no injuries or outages. NBC New York reported that two officers were hospitalized for ringing in their ears.

A rep for the energy company did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

manhole fire in times square

Firefighters found raised carbon monoxide levels at a building on West 229th Street and later handed the situation over to utility crews, per NBC.

ABC reported that traffic was closed to vehicles and pedestrians at West 43rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues following the incident.

It remains unclear what type of manhole cover caught fire; no further information was available as of Monday morning.

On Instagram, Playbill posted a picture of Messing posing with the first responders on the red carpet on the opening night of Birthday Candles.

"This is how you make an ENTRANCE," the theater magazine wrote on their Instagram Stories.

In the 90-minute show, which started performances Friday ahead of the official Sunday opening, Messing plays Ernestine Ashworth, who celebrates birthdays from 17 to 101 over the course of the evening.

"Bringing this new, gorgeous play to Broadway is more thrilling than any birthday wish I could imagine," Messing told PEOPLE, which had its world premiere in 2018 at the Detroit Public Theatre.

Directed by Vivienne Benesch, the cast will also feature Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks, Enrico Colantoni, Crystal Finn, Susannah Flood and Christopher Livingston.