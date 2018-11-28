Mom of Two Found Dead After Being Pinned Between Her Car and Garage Door: 'We're All Devastated'

A family is mourning the death of a Massachusetts woman who died after she was found pinned between her car and her garage door on Tuesday.

Deborah Reade-Kochka, a 52-year-old mom of two, died at a hospital Tuesday night after her husband, Donald Kochka, arrived at their Yarmouth Port home after work and found her “gravely injured” between the door and her 2017 Honda SUV, the Yarmouth Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

“I was in shock,” Reade-Kochka’s sister, Donna Nielsen, tells PEOPLE of the moments she got the tragic news on Tuesday. “I immediately drove to be with my parents. She’s my younger sister and we were very close.”

Nielsen adds of Reade-Kochka: “She had just finished her bachelor’s degree. She’d been working on her degree for many years and she was proud that she finally finished.”

Deborah Reade-Kochka Facebook

Police responded to the call around 5:20 p.m. and authorities found the SUV still running and the gear set to drive, according to WHDH. She was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Nielsen says Donald is not doing well in the wake of the accident. A neighbor, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells PEOPLE that Reade-Kochka and her husband were inseparable.

“They were two soulmates. They always worked in their yard together; if you saw one, you saw the other,” the neighbor says of the couple.

“He’s grieving right now. He’s in a state of shock. It’s terrible. It’s very shocking. We’re all devastated over it. It affected the whole neighborhood. It was a tragic accident.”

Officials with the Yarmouth Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

According to Reade-Kochka’s Facebook page, she recently celebrated a birthday and worked as a life coach with KaliedoScope of Success, which she owned.