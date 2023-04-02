Death Toll Rises to 26 From Tornadoes and Severe Storms Across the South and Midwest

The National Weather Service issued a rare level 5 "high risk" outlook, predicting several "strong to potentially violent" tornadoes in several southern and Midwestern states early Friday

By
Published on April 2, 2023 02:53 PM
LITTLE ROCK, AR - MARCH 31: Homes and buildings damaged by a tornado are seen on March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tornados damaged hundreds of homes and buildings Friday afternoon across a large part of Central Arkansas. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency after the catastrophic storms that hit on Friday afternoon. According to local reports, the storms killed at least three people. (Photo by Benjamin Krain/Getty Images)
Photo: Benjamin Krain/Getty

At least 26 people are now dead after tornadoes and severe storms struck several southern and Midwestern states on Friday, according to various news outlets.

According to The Hill, the storms struck at least eight states with nine reported deaths in Tennessee, four in Arkansas, four in Illinois and three in Indiana. A week ago, 26 people died in Mississippi and one in Alabama from a twister that passed through, per NPR.

Leading up to the storms, the National Weather Service issued a rare level 5 "high risk" outlook over portions of the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Mid-South, predicting several "strong to potentially violent" tornadoes in the area.

"The damage and loss that our community suffered last night was catastrophic. We send our condolences to all of those who were impacted by this event, not just in our community, but across the entire region," the Adamsville Police Department in Tennessee wrote in a statement on Facebook on Saturday.

The Covington Police Department in Tennessee wrote in a statement on Facebook Saturday that the city is "impassable," sharing photos of the damage, including homes and fallen power lines, "to keep people from being tempted to take to the roads."

In Arkansas, at least five people are dead after tornadoes swept through the cities of Wynne and Little Rock, destroying several homes and businesses in the area.

Wynne's county coroner confirmed to Fox 13 News that four were killed overnight as a tornado touched the ground moving at about 50 mph. CrossRidge Community Hospital located in Wynne confirmed to WATE 6 that at least 26 people had been admitted to the hospital due to storm-related injuries.

SULLIVAN, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2023/04/01: A swath of a residential area is in ruins after a tornado in Sullivan, Indiana. Three people were declared dead, and 8 others were injured, as the search and rescue operation continued Saturday afternoon. The severe storm that created the tornado struck Friday, March 31, 2023, and damaged about 150 homes and structures in Sullivan. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

On Friday night, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also tweeted that there were at least 24 people hospitalized. Fox Weather reported that the number of those injured had grown to 30 and at least one person was dead in the aftermath of the tornado. Little Rock Police issued a statement asking people to avoid the areas which received extensive damage, including the Rodney Parham and Shackleford area, Murray Park, and Reservoir Road up to the Arkansas River.

"As dawn breaks we start the long process of recovery and rebuilding. Little Rock is resilient & we will rebound stronger," Scott tweeted on Saturday.

In Belvidere, Ill., one person was killed and 28 people were injured at a metal rock concert held at the Apollo Theatre after the roof collapsed due to severe weather, per CNN. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle told the outlet that although tornadoes had been predicted to hit the area, there were no reports that one "actually" touched the ground.

In Sullivan County, Ind., Sullivan City Mayor Clint Lamb confirmed three deaths and nearly 200 structures damaged throughout the city in a news conference, calling it "absolutely unbelievable, like nothing I've ever witnessed," per PBS. Fox Weather reported that the tornado tore through the area at about 10:30 p.m. and traveled about 3-4 miles, destroying homes and businesses in the rural town.

"It is far too early to know the extent of the devastation; however, we can tell you that there is a line of damage covering several miles," wrote Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbit in a statement on Facebook Saturday. "Homes in both the city and county are severely damaged and some are completely leveled."

"Our worst fears became a reality earlier when we learned that members of our community have lost their lives," he continued. "Please pray for our community and the families affected. And pray for our emergency responders and utility workers who are still searching for residents and making the scene safe."

In Huntsville, Ala. local news station WAFF-TV reported that one woman was dead and five others were injured after a tornado touched down in the Hazel Green area. Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill told NPR that the woman, described as "elderly" had been killed in her home after the tornado impacted her home.

Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency also tweeted that there was at least one fatality and four people injured in Pontotoc County due to the "severe weather."

The tornadoes impacted several power lines across the country in states like Minnesota, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan, leaving over 559,000 people without power on Saturday, according to electricity tracking website poweroutage.us.

