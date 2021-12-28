"I can't remember seeing anything like this in Bahia's recent history, given the amount of cities and houses involved," said Gov. Rui Costa of Bahia

Death Toll From Brazil Floods Rises to 20 as Thousands Remain Displaced: 'It's Truly Terrifying'

TOPSHOT - Aerial view of floods caused by heavy rains in Itapetinga, Bahia State, Brazil, on December 26, 2021.

The death toll from flooding in Brazil has climbed as thousands remain displaced.

On Monday, the number of victims increased to 20, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, the number of injured people reached 280, CNN reported.

Caused by heavy rainfall that began in November and was expected to ease this week, the flooding in the northeastern state of Bahia has impacted about 40 cities, the outlet reported. There, more than 35,000 people had to flee their homes in search of safety on higher ground, Bahia's civil defense and protection agency confirmed, per CNN.

"This is a massive tragedy," said Gov. Rui Costa of Bahia.

A leaning lamp post is seen during a flood caused by heavy rains, in Itapetinga, Bahia State, Brazil, on December 26, 2021. Credit: Manuella Luana/AFP via Getty

"I can't remember seeing anything like this in Bahia's recent history, given the amount of cities and houses involved," Costa continued. "It's truly terrifying, there are so many houses and streets that are completely under water."

Making the flooding even worse and adding to concerns, two dams broke in the northeastern cities of Jussiape and Itambe on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

"A dam with a high volume of water has broken and a strong flash flood is expected to affect the municipality of Itambe in a few moments," the city warned via Instagram, per ABC News. "All residents should evacuate from the banks of the river Verruga urgently."

A man wades through the water while carrying a dog during a flood caused by heavy rains, in Itapetinga, Bahia State, Brazil, on December 26, 2021. Credit: Manuella Luana/AFP via Getty

"It's difficult to maneuver even with jet skis," Manfredo Santana, a lieutenant colonel in Bahia's firefighting corps, said of rescue workers, per Reuters. "Rescue teams had to retreat in certain moments."

Still, efforts to provide relief from the devastation continue.

"At this first moment we're acting to save people, to get people off the top of their houses, out of isolation, with boats," Costa said on Sunday, per ABC News.