Death of Missing Princeton University Student Misrach Ewunetie Ruled a Suicide

The death of a Princeton University student who went missing in October has been ruled a suicide.

The autopsy report on Misrach Ewunetie, conducted by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office, determined the 20-year-old died from "Bupropion, Escitalopram and Hydroxyzine Toxicity," according to a press release from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Ewunetie was last seen on Oct. 14 near her residential building, Scully Hall. Her brother, Universe Ewunetie, told ABC News that one of her suitemates saw her at home at about 3 a.m., but another roommate came home at around 4:30 a.m. and didn't find her there.

Universe described his sister as a "precious, beautiful soul," according to CNN.

Ewunetie missed an interview for her U.S. citizenship application, prompting her family to worry, according to ABC News.

Ewunetie's disappearance made national headlines as law enforcement swarmed the campus searching for her. Several law enforcement agencies — including the Princeton University Department of Public Safety, Princeton Police Department, and New Jersey State Police — assisted in the search for Ewunetie, according to WHYY.

Misrach Ewunetie. Princeton University/Twitter

Ewunetie's body was found on Oct. 20 on the grounds of the school behind the tennis courts.

In a letter to the campus community, Princeton Vice President for Campus Life Rochelle Calhoun said authorities determined there were "no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature."

Ewunetie received a full four-year scholarship to Princeton University after graduating from Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio, where her family resides. The top student was expected to graduate in 2024. Ewunetie ranked first in her class of 107 students, according to the high school.

"Misrach's death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her," Calhoun said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.