Death of Missing Princeton University Student Misrach Ewunetie Ruled a Suicide

The 20-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14; her body was found almost a week later on the New Jersey campus

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 28, 2022 09:01 PM
Misrach Ewunetie https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-in-memory-of-misrach-ewunetie
Photo: gofundme

The death of a Princeton University student who went missing in October has been ruled a suicide.

The autopsy report on Misrach Ewunetie, conducted by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office, determined the 20-year-old died from "Bupropion, Escitalopram and Hydroxyzine Toxicity," according to a press release from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Ewunetie was last seen on Oct. 14 near her residential building, Scully Hall. Her brother, Universe Ewunetie, told ABC News that one of her suitemates saw her at home at about 3 a.m., but another roommate came home at around 4:30 a.m. and didn't find her there.

Universe described his sister as a "precious, beautiful soul," according to CNN.

Ewunetie missed an interview for her U.S. citizenship application, prompting her family to worry, according to ABC News.

Ewunetie's disappearance made national headlines as law enforcement swarmed the campus searching for her. Several law enforcement agencies — including the Princeton University Department of Public Safety, Princeton Police Department, and New Jersey State Police — assisted in the search for Ewunetie, according to WHYY.

Misrach Ewunetie missing Princeton student
Misrach Ewunetie. Princeton University/Twitter

Ewunetie's body was found on Oct. 20 on the grounds of the school behind the tennis courts.

In a letter to the campus community, Princeton Vice President for Campus Life Rochelle Calhoun said authorities determined there were "no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature."

Ewunetie received a full four-year scholarship to Princeton University after graduating from Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio, where her family resides. The top student was expected to graduate in 2024. Ewunetie ranked first in her class of 107 students, according to the high school.

"Misrach's death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her," Calhoun said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Misrach Ewunetie missing Princeton student
Missing Princeton University Student Misrach Ewunetie Found Dead
Misrach Ewunetie missing Princeton student
Police Searching for Missing Princeton University Student Last Seen 5 Days Ago
Jonathan Kassi
Man Arrested Over 'Sextortion' Case That Led to California Teen's Tragic Suicide
tWitch poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Beloved Dancer Is Found Dead
SAN JOSE, CA - DECEMBER 08: Katie Meyer #19 of the Stanford Cardinal defends the goal against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Division I Women's Soccer Championship held at Avaya Stadium on December 8, 2019 in San Jose, California. Stanford defeated North Carolina in a shootout. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Katie Meyer's Family Sues Stanford University Says School's 'Reckless' Decision Led to Her Death
Debbie Collier
Ga. Mom Debbie Collier's Death Ruled Suicide: 'She Started the Fire'
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Tara Book, 43, and her daughter, Brittany Buras, 23
Louisiana Mother Killed Daughter, Then Called 911 Before Turning Gun on Herself
Stephen tWitch Boss
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
Neena Pacholke
Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed by Police
Lindsey Pearlman
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43
Dan Rapoport
Skeptics Question Whether Putin Critic's Death Was a Suicide in New Report: 'Extremely Suspicious'
Neena Pacholke
Wisconsin News Anchor Honored After Her Death in Touching Tribute from Sister: 'I Looked Up to Her'
Salt Lake City homicide
Utah College Student Accused of Killing His Girlfriend in Motel Says They Made Suicide Pact, but He Survived
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy