Mom Opens Up About the Moment When Her Son, Born Partially Deaf, Heard Her Voice for First Time

Get ready to pull out your hankerchiefs.

Jen Denman’s 5-month-old son Alex, who was born partially deaf, warmed hearts around the world last month after a sweet video documenting the moment he heard his mother’s voice for the first time — thanks to a special pair of hearing aids — went viral.

“It was only meant for family and friends,” Denman said of the video during an interview with British talk show This Morning on Thursday. “And it just went crazy [from there].”

The video, which was shared by Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where Alex received the hearing aids, has been watched by over 836,000 people since it was originally shared on July 23.

“Baby Alex was born with Bilateral Moderate Sensorineural hearing loss, making him almost deaf,” the hospital wrote alongside the short video. “This is the amazing moment he is fitted with his new hearing aids and hears his mummy’s voice clearly for the first time.”

“Is that daddy? Is that your daddy? Hello,” Denman can he heard saying in the clip, as Alex flashes his mother a big grin.

“Hey. It’s Mummy. Mummy,” she adds, before asking her son, who’s still smiling, “Hey are you taking it all in? Yeah. Yeah.”

Baby Alex was born with Bilateral Moderate Sensorineural hearing loss, making him almost deaf 😢 This is the amazing moment he is fitted with his new hearing aids and hears his mummy’s voice clearly for the first time 😍#amazing #toocute #audiology #technology #ilovealderhey pic.twitter.com/VSk6JauPjJ — 🏥 Alder Hey Children's Hospital (@AlderHey) July 23, 2018

During her interview with ITV’s This Morning, the mother of two shared that while her son was born partially deaf, it wasn’t until after Alex “failed two hearing tests” that they were told their son had “partial hearing loss.”

And before the hospital was able to fit the baby boy with hearings aids, they had to perform a few blood tests and an MRI scan, which Denman said they’re still waiting to hear the results of.

Alex Denman-Sang with mum Jen Denman Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Texas Parents Calm Baby with Kisses Before Learning He’s Blind: ‘We Didn’t Know What Was Wrong’

Denman also shared that the couple’s older son Joe had the cutest response when he found out his little brother’s ears didn’t work the same way that his did.

“He was like, ‘I’ll fix them, mummy,’ ” she recalled, adding that Joe then said he wanted “to go get a screwdriver to fix his ears, because that’s what we use to fix things.”

“He’s absolutely amazing with him,” she continued.

Opening up about the challenges of raising a partially deaf son, the mother of two remarked that “we can’t leave him alone with the hearing aids and we can’t leave him in one room.”

She also said Alex had developed a fondness for pulling out his hearing aids — and then chewing on them.

“We’ve got little stick and stays to put on so he doesn’t pull them off as much,” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Found Alive After Being Buried in the Mountains: ‘This Is What We Call a Miracle’

When asked whether there was ever a chance that her son’s hearing loss could be reversed, Denman explained that her son is “aways gonna have it.”

“It’s permanent. He’ll always have hearing aids, just not as funky ones as them,” she said.