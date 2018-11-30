Dead Missionary Planned Trip for Years and 'Lost His Mind a Little,' Says Friend

John Allen Chau’s ill-fated and fatal trip to North Sentinel Island was several years in the making.

Before stepping foot on the remote island, where he was allegedly killed by the Sentinelese people after attempting to convert them to Christianity earlier this month, Chau, 26, spent much of his time studying the group — who have little to no contact with the outside world.

According to The Washington Post, Chau first arrived on India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands— groups of land including North Sentinel Island, in 2016 when he began taking scuba diving lessons at friend Remco Snoeji’s shop on Havelock Island.

Snoeji told The Post he remembers Chau taking a “keen interest in researching and knowing more” about the tribespeople.

Worried for what Chau might do, Snoeji explained he warned the young missionary that the island was off-limits and even told him stories about two fishermen who traveled to the island in 2006 and were strangled by the Sentinelese. However, that didn’t stop Chau’s curiosity.

“He lost his mind, definitely,” Snoeji told the newspaper. “But ask any adventurer. You have to lose your mind a little bit, otherwise, you don’t do it.”

John Chau John Chau/Instagram

Chau later told his friends of his determination to get to the island and how he spent time studying how to bypass military patrols as the island was protected by the Indian government, who banned anyone from making contact with the villagers.

Chau had a “very meticulous plan to camouflage his expedition as fishing activity,” Dependra Pathak, the director general of police for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands said, The Washington Post reported.

John Middleton Ramsey, another friend of the missionary, also recalls Chau’s passion for the expedition.

“He knew of the dangers of this place,” Ramsey explained to The Post before explaining that Chau refused to involve himself in any serious relationships that would take his focus from the island. “He didn’t want any hearts broken should something go wrong. He was very much aware of what he was doing. He also knew it wasn’t exactly legal.”

Also in 2016, Chau joined the Missouri-based missionary group All Nations, who send Christian missionaries to 40 countries. According to the group’s international executive leader Mary Ho, Chau told them he wanted to live with the Sentinelese people and learn their language.

“You could see that every decision he has made, every step he has taken since then was driven by his desire to be among the North Sentinelese people,” Ho told The Washington Post.

John Chau John Chau/Instagram

On the night of Nov. 14, Chau allegedly paid a group of fisherman to take him to the island by boat after arriving on the Andaman Islands on Oct. 16.

Once he made contact with the Sentinelese people the next morning, Chau wrote in his journal that they allegedly reacted angrily when he tried to preach to them, according to The Post.

“I hollered, ‘My name is John, I love you and Jesus loves you,” Chau explained in his journal on Nov. 16.

He then wrote that one of the tribespeople struck him with an arrow, which pierced through his Bible.

“You guys might think I’m crazy in all this but I think it’s worthwhile to declare Jesus to these people,” Chau wrote before adding, “God, I don’t want to die.”

The following day, he tried to make contact again. Tragically, local fishermen said they watched as the Sentinelese people attacked and dragged Chau away, CNN reported.

