Patriots' Davon Godchaux Celebrates 'Best Birthday Ever' on Yacht with Chanel Iman: 'Love You Forever'

Davon Godchaux is calling his 28th birthday the "best" ever.

The New England Patriots player gushed about his special day in an Instagram post on Sunday with a picture of him singing to his girlfriend, model Chanel Iman.

"A picture is worth 1000 words," he wrote in the caption.

Godchaux and the 31-year-old went Instagram-official in April with a sweet photo of the two hugging at the Revolve Festival during Coachella.

Following Godchaux's birthday, Iman posted a romantic tribute to her beau with her photos from the celebration.

"Celebrating you Big Daddy ❤️ Happy Birthday! I love you," she wrote in the caption.

Other pictures showed the couple wearing green ensembles while on a yacht. The images also revealed Godchaux's birthday cake, which was made in the shape of the lower portion of a woman's body.

Godchaux reciprocated the love by commenting on Iman's post, "The best birthday ever! My love, my everything! Love you forever and always ❤️😝😝"

News of their relationship came just three months after Iman and NFL star Sterling Shepard split. Citing irreconcilable differences, the New York Giants player filed for divorce in June 2021, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE this past January.

The former couple tied the knot in March 2018 and welcomed two baby girls: Cali Clay, 4, and Cassie Snow, 4. According to the divorce documents, the former couple will share joint custody of their kids.

Godchaux has a son from a previous relationship, Davon Godchaux II, who he posted about on Instagram.

Since making their relationship official, Iman and Godchaux have spent much of the NFL off-season vacationing in exotic locations such as Mexico and Italy.

The pair also made their red carpet debut during Men's Fashion Week when they attended a Rick Owen's show.

When their summer vacation came to an end, Iman posted a photo of the two kissing in front of a waterfront view in Paris.

The model wrote: in the caption: "Our trip has come to an end. It's been an amazing off season ❤️🇮🇹 Thank you baby 🙏🏽"