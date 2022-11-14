Patriots' Davon Godchaux Celebrates 'Best Birthday Ever' on Yacht with Chanel Iman: 'Love You Forever'

Davon Godchaux celebrated his 28th birthday on Friday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 07:27 PM
Davon Godchaux birthday with chanel iman https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck7DnLhuKQD
Photo: Davon Godchaux/instagram

Davon Godchaux is calling his 28th birthday the "best" ever.

The New England Patriots player gushed about his special day in an Instagram post on Sunday with a picture of him singing to his girlfriend, model Chanel Iman.

"A picture is worth 1000 words," he wrote in the caption.

Godchaux and the 31-year-old went Instagram-official in April with a sweet photo of the two hugging at the Revolve Festival during Coachella.

Following Godchaux's birthday, Iman posted a romantic tribute to her beau with her photos from the celebration.

"Celebrating you Big Daddy ❤️ Happy Birthday! I love you," she wrote in the caption.

Other pictures showed the couple wearing green ensembles while on a yacht. The images also revealed Godchaux's birthday cake, which was made in the shape of the lower portion of a woman's body.

Godchaux reciprocated the love by commenting on Iman's post, "The best birthday ever! My love, my everything! Love you forever and always ❤️😝😝"

News of their relationship came just three months after Iman and NFL star Sterling Shepard split. Citing irreconcilable differences, the New York Giants player filed for divorce in June 2021, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE this past January.

The former couple tied the knot in March 2018 and welcomed two baby girls: Cali Clay, 4, and Cassie Snow, 4. According to the divorce documents, the former couple will share joint custody of their kids.

Godchaux has a son from a previous relationship, Davon Godchaux II, who he posted about on Instagram.

Since making their relationship official, Iman and Godchaux have spent much of the NFL off-season vacationing in exotic locations such as Mexico and Italy.

The pair also made their red carpet debut during Men's Fashion Week when they attended a Rick Owen's show.

When their summer vacation came to an end, Iman posted a photo of the two kissing in front of a waterfront view in Paris.

The model wrote: in the caption: "Our trip has come to an end. It's been an amazing off season ❤️🇮🇹 Thank you baby 🙏🏽"

Related Articles
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman and New England Patriots' Davon Godchaux Go Instagram-Official with PDA-Filled Photos
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Are the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo While on 'Best Fam Trip': Photos
Sterling Shephard And Chanel Iman Kick Off Winter With New Era And Macy's
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Divorcing After 3 Years of Marriage
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj1Ms5buTvz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link simonebiles Verified on bride duty 👰🏾‍♀️ 3h
Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Who Is Simone Biles' Fiancé? All About Jonathan Owens
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate 6 Months of Marriage: 'Love You Forever'
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett attend MaximBet Music at the Market Powered by DIRECTV on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Dak Prescott's Girlfriend? All About Natalie Buffett
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams
Exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday Together with a Family Dinner
Exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday with Family Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Jennifer Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend Gaggenau Restaurant 1683 Honoring Operation Smile on May 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage,)
Jennifer Flavin Celebrates Daughter Sophia's 26th Birthday amid Divorce from Sylvester Stallone
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Up Bump in Comfy Outfit As She Celebrates Her Birthday
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Baby Bump in Comfy Fashion as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick birthday kiss. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch8kLTOrFuZ/.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Receives Sweet Birthday Card from Sterling and Kiss from Husband Patrick
coachella 2022 style
Must-See Coachella 2022 Fashion Moments
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling's Half Birthday at Hall of Fame Ceremony