Anthropologist and Occupy Wall Street Leader David Graeber Dies at 59
David Graeber, an anthropologist and professor, has died. He was 59.
Graeber died on Wednesday in Venice after he was taken to a hospital by ambulance, CNN reported Thursday. His cause of death has not been released.
"Yesterday the best person in a world, my husband and my friend .@davidgraeber died in a hospital in Venice," his wife Nika Dubrovsky wrote on Twitter.
Known for anarchist views and as a leader in the Occupy Wall Street movement, Graeber was a professor of anthropology at the London School of Economics. He also previously taught at Yale University and Goldsmiths, University of London.
"We are very shocked and saddened to learn of David Graeber's death," the London School of Economics said in a statement shared on Twitter. "David was a hugely influential anthropologist, political activist and public intellectual. He will be greatly missed as a friend and colleague. His brilliant work will be read by generations to come."
Graeber was the author of Bull— Jobs: A Theory, which was published in 2018 following a viral 2013 Strike! Magazine essay on the same topic. He also wrote Debt: The First 500 Years, The Utopia of Rules, The Democracy Project and several more.
On his website, Graeber wrote that he tried to stay "actively engaged in social movements of one sort or another, insofar as I actually can, living in exile with a full-time job."
"I was involved in the initial meetings that helped set up Occupy Wall Street, for instance, and have been working with the Kurdish Freedom Movement in various capacities as well," he wrote, clarifying that while he has been credited with the "We are the 99 percent" slogan, coming up with the phrase was a group effort.