David Beckham Juggles Soccer Ball 100 Times to Honor Late Captain Tom Moore on 101st Birthday
David Beckham joined Judi Dench and other celebs to kick off the #CaptainTom100 challenge, in honor of Captain Sir Tom Moore who raised more than $45 million for COVID relief
Captain Sir Tom Moore is continuing to make a difference, three months after he died at 100 years old.
David Beckham did 100 keepy-uppies to help kick off the #CaptainTom100 challenge on Friday, honoring the late WWII veteran and COVID hero. He's one of several celebrities taking part in the challenge, raising money for the Captain Tom Foundation charity on his 101st birthday.
The challenge, which was started by Captain Moore's family, comes a year after he walked 100 laps around his backyard to raise money for the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS). His goal was to raise about $1,400 for healthcare workers, and he ended up raising more than $45 million.
Dame Judi Dench also took part in the challenge, eating 100 Maltesers. "Last year, Captain Tom inspired us all by doing 100 lengths of his lawn and raising a huge amount of money," the actress said in the video.
"Now I'm completely inspired by it," Dench continued. "And I've decided to do it. Only, I'm going to eat Maltesers."
Other celebrities participating in the #CaptainTom100 challenge include The Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry, who baked 100 cakes, and 2012 Olympic champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, who bounced on a pogo stick 100 times.
Everyone is inspired to take part in the challenge over Captain Moore's birthday weekend. All they have to do is pick something to do 100 times, document it and post it to social media with the hashtag #CaptainTom100.
They can choose their own charity or help raise money for the Captain Tom Foundation, which is supporting The Mix, Young Minds and Place2Be and their focus on young people's mental health. "The nation's mental health has been damaged significantly by the events of the last year, which have had a disproportionate impact on younger people and the disadvantaged and The Foundation wants to help as much as we can," the foundation wrote.
Captain Moore became a beloved symbol of hope and unity since finishing his 100 laps last year. He was even knighted by Queen Elizabeth in July 2020 as a gesture of gratitude for his philanthropic impact.
He died in early February, shortly after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and hospitalized with pneumonia. He was 100.
