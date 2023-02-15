Dave Hollis' Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Former Disney Exec After His Death: 'I Will Never Be the Same'

Dave Hollis' girlfriend is remembering the former late Disney executive days after his death.

Hollis, who was also an author, died at age 47 on Saturday. A family representative said he was at his home outside Austin, Texas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. An exact cause of death has not been revealed.

His girlfriend, Heidi Powell, publicly grieved his death on Tuesday.

"This isn't the way it was supposed to end.💔," she wrote alongside a set of photos of her and Hollis as well as a few family photos.

She remembered how on Valentine's Day 2021, she and Hollis went Instagram official with the first image featured in Tuesday's post. Their social media debut also marked Hollis' 46th birthday.

"When we posted this photo 2 years ago today to announce our love and to celebrate your birth, I think we both had a different idea of how our story would play out. It didn't look like this," wrote Powell.

She continued, "I'm heartbroken and totally devastated. I'm sick. My kids miss you so much. Our world is rocked. I will never be the same."

Reflecting on how she will move "forward," Powell wrote, "I'm not sure how forward looks without a piece of your love. The best love I've ever been given. Other-worldly kind of love. I cannot believe this is real."

She added: "I don't know the right words. Too much. Too many thoughts, feelings, emotions. So much sadness. For your kids. Your family. My kids. Me. And mostly for you.💔."

She told Hollis, "You loved me so well, Dave. You loved your kids and your people so deeply. Your heart was far too big for this world… and I was the lucky one who got to see and experience the magnitude and depth of your infinite love. To be the recipient of so much of that love will forever be one of my life's greatest gifts."

Powell said she wants the "nightmare" of his death to be over.

"I'm ready to wake up from this nightmare. I'm ready for you to come back. I miss your hugs, your sweet words, your endless jokes… I miss your soul," she said. "Bask in the peace, my best friend. Let it surround you. See your light. Feel the love that you are. Recognize your infinite worth that we've always been witness to."

Ending with a final message, Powell wrote, "I love you forever and always, David Marshall Hollis. Every single bit of you. I'm so proud of all that you were on this earth, and all you will continue to become.✨."

She vowed to "spend my life counting down the days until our souls can rejoice and connect once again.❤️."

Hollis was recently hospitalized with heart issues, THR and Variety reported.

"We are devastated," his ex-wife Rachel Hollis said in a statement on social media. "I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them."

She added, "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable."

Hollis worked for Disney from 2011 to 2018, per the reports. He led theatrical distribution during his time with the company, and helped launch film franchises such as Frozen, Black Panther, the Avengers series, and more.