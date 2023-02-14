Dave Hollis, Former Disney Executive, Dead at 47: 'We Are Devastated,' Ex-Wife Rachel Hollis Says

Dave Hollis, author and former distribution executive for Disney, has died at the age of 47.

A family representative said David died Saturday night at his home outside Austin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. An exact cause of death has not been revealed.

Dave was recently hospitalized with heart issues, THR and Variety reported.

"We are devastated," Dave's ex-wife Rachel Hollis said in a statement on social media. "I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them."

She added, "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable."

Dave worked for Disney from 2011 to 2018, per the reports. He led theatrical distribution during his time with the company, and helped launch film franchises such as Frozen, Black Panther, the Avengers series, and more.

In 2018, Dave left Disney so his family could relocate to Texas and he could run Chic Media, owned by his then-wife Rachel.

Dave and Rachel Hollis. Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

Dave and Rachel were married for 16 years before they announced their split in June 2020. The couple had four children together: sons Jackson, Sawyer and Ford, and daughter Noah.

"We started out as best friends 18 years ago and the truth is, that core friendship and the parts of us that work so well, have become a band-aid for the parts of us that don't," Rachel said in her Instagram post announcing the divorce.

Dave wrote two self-help books and hosted a podcast titled "Rise Together" in the years leading up to his death.

In 2020, he penned Get Out of Your Own Way, in which he discussed excessive drinking and problems in his marriage following his departure from Disney, according to THR.

The second book, Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For, was published in 2021.

His most recent release, a children's book titled Here's to Your Dreams, was published in Nov. 2022.