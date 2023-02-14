Dave Hollis, Former Disney Executive, Dead at 47: 'We Are Devastated,' Ex-Wife Rachel Hollis Says

The motivational author and father of four was recently hospitalized with heart issues, according to multiple reports

By
Published on February 14, 2023 02:54 PM
Dave Hollis
Photo: Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty

Dave Hollis, author and former distribution executive for Disney, has died at the age of 47.

A family representative said David died Saturday night at his home outside Austin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. An exact cause of death has not been revealed.

Dave was recently hospitalized with heart issues, THR and Variety reported.

"We are devastated," Dave's ex-wife Rachel Hollis said in a statement on social media. "I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them."

She added, "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable."

Dave worked for Disney from 2011 to 2018, per the reports. He led theatrical distribution during his time with the company, and helped launch film franchises such as Frozen, Black Panther, the Avengers series, and more.

In 2018, Dave left Disney so his family could relocate to Texas and he could run Chic Media, owned by his then-wife Rachel.

Dave Hollis and Rachel Hollis
Dave and Rachel Hollis. Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

Dave and Rachel were married for 16 years before they announced their split in June 2020. The couple had four children together: sons Jackson, Sawyer and Ford, and daughter Noah.

"We started out as best friends 18 years ago and the truth is, that core friendship and the parts of us that work so well, have become a band-aid for the parts of us that don't," Rachel said in her Instagram post announcing the divorce.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Dave wrote two self-help books and hosted a podcast titled "Rise Together" in the years leading up to his death.

In 2020, he penned Get Out of Your Own Way, in which he discussed excessive drinking and problems in his marriage following his departure from Disney, according to THR.

The second book, Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For, was published in 2021.

His most recent release, a children's book titled Here's to Your Dreams, was published in Nov. 2022.

Related Articles
Terry Bradshaw and his family at his Hollywood Star
Terry Bradshaw's 3 Daughters: Everything to Know
https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-clancy-donations?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined&mibextid=Zxz2cZ Patrick Clancy Donations
8-Month-Old Allegedly Injured by Mass. Mother Dies Following Deaths of 2 Siblings
Novelist Claims Her Death by Suicide 2 Years Ago Was Fake
Romance Writer's Husband Says It Was His Idea to Fake Her Death: 'I'll Take 100 Percent of the Blame'
Buster Corley
Dave & Buster's Co-Founder James 'Buster' Corley Dead at 72, Company Confirms
Jeff BECK; Posed studio portrait of Jeff Beck with Fender Telecaster guitar (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns); Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
3 Boys Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Falling Through Frozen Lake in England
3 Boys Dead After Falling Into a Frozen Lake in England, Families Are 'Absolutely Devastated'
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage (Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage)
Nicolas Cage 'Heartbroken' as He Mourns Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: 'This Is Devastating News'
Novelist Claims Her Death by Suicide 2 Years Ago Was Fake
Romance Writer Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After She Supposedly Died by Suicide
Julia Reichert attends the Women's Panel during the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Loberto Theatre on January 25, 2020 in Santa Barbara, California.
Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker Julia Reichert Dead at 76
stephen-hawking.jpg
Professor Stephen Hawking: His Life in Photos
hamilton where are they now
The Cast of 'Hamilton' : Where Are They Now?
Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad 'Black Panther 2' Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
erin gatier
N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself
ryan coogler, chadwick boseman
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals Plot for Sequel Before Chadwick Boseman's Death
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Letitia Wright attends as Flannels Presents A Celebration by Letitia Wright at Flannels Oxford Street on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Flannels)
Letitia Wright Slams 'Nasty' Article for Likening Her Past Scandal to Men with Abuse Claims: 'How Dare You'