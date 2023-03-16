Woman Roasts 'Redneck, SOB' Dad in Hilarious But Loving Obituary, Says 'Save Your Money' In Lieu of Flowers

Kenneth "Kenne" Pluhar Jr. died "after 50 years of crap-starting with everyone and everything he could find to fight," writes his daughter, Halliea Milner

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on March 16, 2023
Published on March 16, 2023 01:00 PM
Kenne Pluhar (aka Kenneth Joseph Pluhar Jr)
Kenneth Joseph Pluhar Jr. Photo: Courtesy Halliea Milner

When it came time to pay tribute to her beloved father, this Georgia woman didn't hold back — and the result was one hilariously unique obituary.

Kenneth "Kenne" Pluhar Jr., of Alton, Ill., died of sepsis at the age of 82 "after 50 years of crap-starting with everyone and everything he could find to fight," according to the opening of the obituary his daughter, Halliea Milner, wrote.

But on March 2, "this hard as nails, redneck, SOB finally found something meaner and more stubborn than himself," she continued.

"We were great friends," Milner told Today, adding that while her father could be "stern with other people" he was "a very caring father."

And while she did try to find a writer, she told the outlet that ultimately she decided to "let it out" and do it herself.

In the obituary, Milner covered her father's interests — "Like any good card-carrying, ray ban wearing, camo coverall lovin' redneck, Kenne had 3 true loves: hunting, fishing, and drinking" — as well as his relationship history.

"He couldn't stay married, but that didn't keep him from trying. Again. And again," she wrote. "He had a total of 4 legal marriages (and divorces) and one common law marriage under his belt - that we know of."

"His first marriage, to Tara (Gomez) Berry, produced his one and only child (again, that we know of), Halliea Milner, of whom he was extremely proud, mostly because she is almost as big of a pain in the ass as he was," Milner continued. "And she kept the pain-in-the-ass line going by giving him his only grandchild."

RELATED VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Prankster Dies and His Family Gives Him a Hilarious Obituary to Send Him Off

As for the rest of his family, Pluhar always called his late mother "his mommy" while his father taught him "the best ways to be emotionally unavailable and yet overly sensitive," his daughter wrote.

"He is also survived by a plethora of nieces and nephews that he terrorized and traumatized in countless and original manners - truly, it was survivorship when it came to Uncle Kenne," she added.

When it came to his work, Milner wrote that her father "had a green thumb, was outdoorsy and was a skilled carpenter."

In fact, he "was good at just about anything he tried to be good at and was wicked smart - but that didn't stop him from trying his best to do absolutely nothing except drink, smoke, and listen to music," she also wrote.

When it comes to his celebration of life later this month, his daughter wrote "there will be food & beer that you don't have to pay for (Kenne's favorite) at 6:00 and people will start talking crap about Kenne and his life around 7."

"Although there will be music and mayhem, don't plan to stay too long; we are going to kick you out at 10pm," she added.

As for flowers, Milner says "save your money."

She added, "Take a trip to the Dollar Store in Kenne's honor instead."

