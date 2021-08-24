Daughter Praises Tenn. Dad Who Spent Final Moments Saving Family Before Dying in Flood

Rachel Reeves said her dad Joseph opened the door to their Waverly home to help her family escape before he was swept away

A Tennessee father is being hailed as a hero after he helped his family escape the devastating storm floodwaters, only to get swept away himself.

Joseph Reeves spent his final moments ensuring that his family was safe before he was killed by the powerful waters that swept through his Waverly home, NBC affiliate WSMV reported.

Reeves is one of at least 22 people in the Middle Tennessee area who died over the weekend after parts of the state experienced record-breaking rainfall, according to the Associated Press. Dozens more remain missing, the outlet reported.

Joseph's daughter, Rachel Reeves, had trouble holding back tears as she recounted the terrifying moment that her world was changed forever.

"It was very brave and he got them safe," she told WSMV of her father.

According to Rachel, the water quickly began to rise in their house, which prompted her father to take action. By opening the door, he was able to give his family a chance to escape, WSMV reported.

"My mom and sister got out of the current, but they all got separated," Rachel explained to the outlet. "My sister somehow, by herself, got on top of the Exxon. She climbed up something and some nice lady pulled my mom up on this building that's gone now."

Despite Joseph's best efforts, he tragically did not survive the flooding, Rachel said.

"My dad, he didn't make it," she told WSMV through tears. "He went down the river that way, and we didn't find his body until midnight that night."

It was already a tough time for the Reeves family, as Joseph's wife is currently battling Stage IV cancer, WSMV reported. She escaped the traumatic ordeal with bumps and bruises but is now left heartbroken without her husband.

As Rachel continues to grieve the loss of her beloved father, she said she was grateful to the people in her community who prevented this tragedy from being even worse.

"It's just crazy how many amazing people [there are]," she told WSMV. "There were good people out here just saving them."