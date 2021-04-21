"I'm presenting on PowerPoint and the kids are like, 'Can you get me an [ice pop]?' " Colleen Chulis said of balancing motherhood while working from home

Daughter Hilariously Impersonates Mom Working from Home — and Other Parents Can't Help but Relate!

A Virginia girl has captured the hearts of people around the world after poking fun at her working mom in a hilarious video.

On Friday, Colleen Chulis posted a clip to LinkedIn of her 8-year-old daughter, Adelle, impersonating her as she works from home and simultaneously balances motherhood.

"My 8-year-old daughter asked me last night if she could do an impression of me. I wasn't sure what to expect. This was the first and only take," she captioned the post.

In the funny clip, Adelle sits at her mom's desk and pretends to be on a work call. In the midst of the call, Adelle is "interrupted" by her kids, who she then attempts to quiet or get to leave the room by snapping, pointing and whispering.

"I figured many of you might relate (and laugh) with the snapping and the multi-tasking," Colleen noted alongside the video, which has garnered more than 9.8 million views as of Wednesday afternoon. "Covid changed a lot of things this past year and this has been a lot of my reality!"

According to Colleen's LinkedIn page, the Charlottesville, Virginia, mom works as the Regional Vice President of Sales and Regulated Industries for SAP SuccessFactors.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Colleen — who also has a 10-year-old son Luke and a 6-year-old son Declan — said her daughter enjoys doing skits and frequently insists on being recorded.

"I'll [say], 'We can do one, quick little video' [and] that's exactly how it happened," she explained to the outlet, adding that her three kids are all currently attending school through hybrid learning.

In recent months, Colleen said her husband Matt Chulis has returned to his job as the associate head coach for men's soccer at the University of Virginia in person, leaving her to care for the kids during the workday when they're not in school, according to GMA.

"I'm on video, and I work in sales so I'm talking to customers a lot," Chulis told the outlet. "I think the challenge for me is I'm presenting on PowerPoint and the kids are like, 'Can you get me an [ice pop]?' They'll pass notes under the door ... it's the day-to-day stuff that happens."

After posting the clip to LinkedIn last week, it went viral, with a number of parents laughing at how relatable Colleen's situation was.

"Hilarious truth 🤣" wrote one user, while another added, "That is hysterical and very true these days for many of us!"

"That shows how hard a mom/pro-life is," noted someone else.

Some pointed out that Adelle should be an actress and joked that the "Oscars await."

All in all, Colleen told GMA that she was proud of the way she has handled the last year as a working mom, despite the challenges that have been thrown her way.

"When I'm working, I'm working, and when I'm a mom, I'm a mom," she explained to the outlet. "It's just that [now] everything is mushed together."