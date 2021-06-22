Dating App Bumble Is Giving Employees a Paid Week Off After 'Incredibly Challenging Time'

From June 21-28, Bumble employees will have time off to "rest and refresh" as "vaccination rates increase and restrictions ease"

Bumble is doing its part to ensure their employees remain happy and healthy.

The dating app has given its entire staff a full, paid week off to rest and recharge as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions loosen in the U.S. and more Americans become vaccinated.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bumble's new initiative - which began Monday and extends through June 28 - was introduced as a way to help combat burnout for its 750 employees across the world.

"As vaccination rates increase and restrictions ease, we wanted to give our global teams a paid week off to rest and refresh after what's been an incredibly challenging time for everyone," a Bumble spokesperson tells PEOPLE via email.

At the end of April, Bumble revealed they were giving vacation time to all employees after the New York Times tweeted a story about the case for a national paid vacation once the pandemic officially ended.

"We recently announced that all Bumble employees will have a paid, fully offline one-week vacation in June, so you could say we *feel this.* #APaidWeekOff," the dating app wrote in response to the tweet.

In addition to supporting employees' mental health, the dating app - which requires female users to make the first move - recently announced they were donating funds to UNICEF as India was hit with a devastating wave of COVID-19.

"The Bumble team in India and around the world stands with our community during this difficult time, as we face this devastating second wave of COVID-19," the company wrote in May.

"We're donating funds to @UNICEF to support urgent COVID relief efforts, provide medical supplies, and help spread crucial information on various safety protocols," the tweet continued. "We are in this together, and we'll continue to support our community in every way we can."

RELATED VIDEO: Online Dating Tips from a Couple That Met Online

Bumble's company-wide paid vacation comes four months after the dating app became a publicly traded company on NASDAQ.

With a Wall Street debut that Bloomberg reported saw Bumble shares soar, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd - who has a 11.6% stake in the company - became both a billionaire and the youngest female CEO to take a major U.S. company public.