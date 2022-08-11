Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony

A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony.

David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.

Authorities said that they were notified at 1:48 a.m. on Sunday that an individual was "injured on the rocky embankment under Ledyard bride," according to a joint news release from the Hanover Police and Fire Departments.

"It's a very rocky, steep terrain," Hanover police Capt. James Martin said in a statement about the area, according to WMUR-TV. "It's often inaccessible to walk in on foot from the roadway from Hanover."

The individual, whom authorities identified in the release as a 24-year-old "Dartmouth alumnus who was in town with his family," was then transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Hanover Police Department and Dartmouth College did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hanover Police Lieutenant Michael G. Schibuola told the Boston Globe that while the investigation is ongoing, "our initial take is that it appears to be a horrible accident."

Schibuola, who said authorities "are not sure exactly" how he sustained his injuries, told the newspaper that alcohol may be a factor, but that police "don't anticipate any criminal charges."

A friend of Gallagher's, who was with him on Sunday morning, described what happened as a "freak accident."

Speaking with the Valley News, Jack Richardson — captain of the lacrosse team and Gallagher's friend — declined to go into details due to the ongoing investigation, but said that Gallagher was not injured while taking part in the "Ledyard Challenge." Richardson told the daily newspaper that per student tradition, individuals strip for a swim across the Connecticut River before streaking back to New Hampshire along the bridge.

Gallagher, who played on the school's lacrosse team all four years, was remembered as a "terrific team member" who had "a giant smile that lit up the room."

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dartmouth men's lacrosse brother, David Gallagher '20," the team wrote in a social media tribute.

"Dave was a terrific team member from the West Chester area of Philadelphia," the tribute continued. "He was tough, worked hard on the field and in the classroom, had high character and a positive attitude. Dave lived his life with a giant smile that lit up the room. His memory is in our hearts forever."

Brendan Callahan, the coach of the men's lacrosse team, remembered Gallagher as being the kind of leader "who brought everyone else around him up."

"He was a four-year starter and a high character individual," Callahan told the Valley News. The coach went on to note that the former student had been working as a financial analyst in Los Angeles and had recently earned a "big promotion."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the college mourned their community's loss.

"The Dartmouth community is deeply saddened by this terrible tragedy," Diana Lawrence told Boston.com. "President Hanlon has been in touch with the parents of David Gallagher to share his condolences on their profound loss."