13-Year-Old Who Drowned After Being Swept Away in Lake Michigan Was 'Loving' Daughter, Family Says

An Illinois family is mourning the loss of their 13-year-old daughter who drowned after being swept away by a rip current in Lake Michigan on Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

Chicago police tell PEOPLE they pulled the teen from the waters at Loyola Beach that evening after she and a 14-year-old were caught in the violent current. A spokesperson with the Chicago Police Department says authorities responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and immediately began working to rescue the children.

“There was a group of teenagers swimming when the two females were caught by a rip current,” the spokesman tells PEOPLE. “They treated her on scene then transported her to Saint Francis Hospital. She was pronounced dead 45 minutes [after being found in the water].”

The 14-year-old survived, he says.

Although the spokesperson was unable to reveal the victim’s name. Family members have identified her as Darihanne Torres, of Rogers Park. Torres’ sister, Stephanie, revealed the death on a GoFundMe page set up in the wake of the incident.

“We received the tragic news my younger sister drowned yesterday at Lake Michigan. This has been a shock emotionally as financially to my family,” the page reads. “Ari was a loving daughter, great sister. With a bright future and many dreams to accomplish.”

Torres was pronounced dead just before 10:15 p.m. and officials with the Cook County medical examiner’s office determined the cause to be accidental drowning, the Chicago Tribune reports. Officials with the medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Firefighters carried Torres to shore, with one man holding her body while another carried her legs, according to the Tribune.

Police said Torres has been under water for at least 45 minutes, according to ABC 7. The girl who survived was in stable condition after the incident, according to the station. Three boys were also pulled from the water, but did not require medical attention.