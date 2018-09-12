Search for German Pop Star Missing from Cruise Ship Halted: He'll 'Always Be Part of Our Lives'

The “exhaustive” search for a German pop star who reportedly jumped from a cruise ship near Canada over the weekend has been called off, leaving his family “deeply saddened,” reports say.

Officials with the Canadian Joint Task Force Atlantic announced on Monday that they had ended their days-long search for 33-year-old German singer and reality star Daniel Kaiser-Küblböck. A Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson said there was a “short survival time” in the frigid waters this time of year, according to CNN.

“Daniel will always be part of our lives,” his family wrote in German on the star’s website, calling him a “very special person.” “We are deeply saddened.”

Kaiser-Küblböck was on the AIDAluna cruise ship to Newfoundland when he reportedly jumped overboard, KTLA reported, citing officials with AIDA Cruises. A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request from PEOPLE.

“Since Sunday morning (local time), rescue workers in the Labrador Sea had been deployed around the clock about 110 nautical miles north of St. John’s (Canada),” AIDA Cruises officials wrote in a statement. “The search was unfortunately without success.”

The tragedy has been handed over to Newfoundland police and is being considered a missing persons case, according to the Canadian task force.

Family members remembered Kaiser-Küblböck in their statement as a “loving person,” writing that his disappearance has left a hole in their hearts. His father, Gunther Küblböck remembered his son’s laughter and “positive” demeanor.

Kaiser-Küblböck rose to fame in 2002 when he appeared as a contestant on the TV singing competition Germany Seeks The Superstar, according to CNN. He also appeared on Big Brother in 2005 and Let’s Dance in 2015.