Tragic Accident That Left 20 Dead Reveals Safety Failings of Limousines: A 'Recipe for Disaster'

A horrific accident involving a stretch limousine that left 20 people dead on Saturday in upstate New York is calling into question the safety of the luxury vehicles commonly used for wedding parties and birthday celebrations across the country.

There have been numerous fatal accidents involving limos over the last decade, including one in 2013 where five women burned to death while celebrating a bridal shower when the vehicle burst into flames. Investigators found the limo was overcapacity, and surviving passengers said the driver was likely distracted while arguing with his wife over the phone when they tried to alert him to the growing fire.

And in 2015, four women died in New York when their limo was slammed into by a pickup truck as the driver tried to complete a U-turn while heading to a winery. Early reports from police officers revealed the driver emitted an “odor of alcohol” following the crash.

As the New York Times noted in their report on limo safety following the 2015 accident, the structure of a limo itself does not serve passengers well in the event of an accident.

Stretch limos are assembled by cutting a traditional car in half and having plates fitted to stretch its floor and roof, the newspaper reported. While the car was initially pieced together with safety regulations in mind, many of those features are stripped away when it’s turned into a stretch vehicle.

“Before they’re modified, they do have to meet different safety regulations in the U.S., but once a vehicle is modified there are many exemptions,” Raul Arbelaez, an engineer with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, told NBC News in response to the crash this weekend.

“They don’t have to go back and prove that they meet any of the crash safety criteria,” he added to the outlet.

The alignment of the seats exposes another problem, the Times noted — if a vehicle slams into a limo, say, on its left side, the crash would be considered a rear side impact for a passenger positioned on that end. But for someone sitting on the right side, it becomes a head-on collision, which changes the dynamics of providing protection. And while the driver and a passenger in the front seat would have to wear seat belts, passengers riding in the back are not required to.

While curtain airbags can come into play in a typical passenger vehicle, limos do not have to abide by the same statutes.

“What you have in a stretch limousine is none of that,” Arbelaez told the Times in 2015. “Even if you wanted to put them in, I know of no airbag suppliers that make an airbag big enough.”

In an interview with Inside Edition, Eddie Fahmy, a former owner of a limo company, said the weight of the vehicle is also another factor limo drivers have to navigate.

“The biggest risk is the driver going too fast,” Fahmy told Inside Edition. “Add 18 people to the car and another 2,000 pounds of weight, trying to stop this car takes five times as long to stop the vehicle and unfortunately that’s a recipe for disaster.”

Alan Tavenner, a supervisor for the town of Schoharie, told PEOPLE that the intersection where Saturday’s crash occurred has been the scene of many accidents over the years, due to a deep hill that drivers must navigate as they enter the junction. Because of its design, it is possible for drivers coming down the hill to mistakenly believe the road continues on.

According to witnesses who were near the scene, the limo was traveling at 60 miles per hour.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced on Monday that the driver involved in the Schoharie crash was not properly licensed to operate the vehicle.

“The owner of the company had no business putting a failed vehicle on the road,” the governor said, according to Newsday and NBC News.

Cuomo added that the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, such as whether it was the driver’s mistake, some kind of mechanical issue or a combination of the both.

The National Transportation Safety Board labeled Saturday’s crash — which killed 18 people who were in the limo, as well as two pedestrians — as the “most deadly transportation accident” in the U.S. since 2009.