Watch How These 'Dance Dads' Support Their Daughters' Passion by Learning About Makeup and Sewing

Numerous dads are learning new and colorful techniques to help their daughters achieve their dancing dreams!

According to a new video from NBC’s Today show, there are many dads who are now mastering the art of applying makeup and sewing dresses all to prepare their daughters for dance practices and recitals, and they’re having a blast doing it — even if some of them would rather pick up a dumbbell than a makeup brush, like weight-lifting dad Jason Patterson.

“Being a dad is the highlight of my life,” Patterson, 48, of Tennessee told Today. “I don’t know what I would do without my kids.”

Patterson — who can bench press a whopping 450 pounds — has been helping his daughter, 17-year-old Isabella, with her dancing dreams since she picked up the sport when she was just 3 years old. While the hulking dad has been there every step and twirl of the way, he admits he didn’t entirely feel comfortable at first.

“I was there for all of it, but I didn’t really understand it,” said Patterson. “I’d say, ‘You looked really pretty in your outfit, baby.’”

But the dad and daughter duo soon found common ground when Isabella hit high school and wanted to do strength training to help prevent injury on the dance floor.

“She started saying, ‘Hey, dad, can you add me to your Gold’s Gym membership so I can go to the gym with you in the mornings? Can you make sure I’m up at 5:45 so I can get there on time?’” Patterson told Today. “I couldn’t believe it — she was speaking my language!”

“These girls are athletes. You see them in the weight room, lifting, running, getting their cardio in, working out like it’s any other sport,” Patterson continued. “Seriously, they’re working harder than most of the boys on the football team! I’ll just say it!”

“Once I saw her team’s athleticism and saw how hard they worked, I was hooked,” he added.

Dad Antonio Williams also admitted it took a little time for him to warm up to being called a “dance dad,” as he happily applies his daughter’s makeup while talking with NBC’s Craig Melvin.

Image zoom Antonio Williams and his daughter Today

“At first, I was, like, ‘I don’t need to be doing this. I’m a man,’” Williams told Today. “But, you know … I’ll do anything for my girls.”

The hard work of these dads has made all the difference for these young girls.

“Seeing him pour into me so much spiritually and leading me to be the best version of me I can be, that really helps my friends too,” Isabella said of her father. “His positivity feeds into my positivity, which feeds into their positivity. It makes everybody better.”