Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Gets Human Rights Campaign's Visibility Award for 'Inspiring' Leaps

He’s an Emmy-nominated showrunner, writer, actor, director, and producer — and now Dan Levy will have another accolade to add to his list.

The Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star, 36, will be honored with the Human Rights Campaign’s HRC Visibility Award at their 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner on March 28, Entertainment Weekly exclusively reported on Monday.

“I have been a longtime admirer and supporter of the HRC,” Dan said in a press release from the HRC. “To be recognized by this organization means the world to me and I am incredibly touched by the honor.”

Dan also celebrated on social media, writing on Twitter, “I hope to find the words to properly articulate my gratitude by the time we sit down to dinner. For now, I will simply say thank you, @HRC. This means so much. x”

The HRC, which is the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization in the U.S., presents an annual Visibility Award to someone in the industry who helps make strides for LGBTQ+ representation in the media.

Image zoom Dan Levy Michael Kovac/Getty

“Through his advocacy, his creative leadership, and his hilarious, authentic portrayal as David Rose on Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy is moving LGBTQ visibility forward by inspiring us to embrace all of who we are,” HRC president Alphonso David said in the press release.

“By creating and inhabiting the world of Schitt’s Creek as a community where people are welcomed no matter who they are or whom they love, Levy is helping take all of us closer to that reality,” he continued. “We are incredibly excited to honor Dan Levy with the HRC Visibility Award at the 2020 Los Angeles Dinner.”

On Schitt’s Creek, Dan plays the role of David Rose, one of the first openly pansexual characters portrayed on television.

The hit PopTV comedy, which also stars Levy’s father Eugene Levy and sister Sarah Levy, follows an incredibly wealthy family after they lose all their money and move to a small town. The show is currently in its sixth and final season.

Since debuting on Canada’s CBC Television in 2015, the critically acclaimed sitcom has earned four Emmy nominations — including outstanding comedy series in 2019 — two SAG Award nods, one Critics’ Choice Awards nomination, and 18 wins at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Image zoom Dan Levy on Schitt's Creek PopTV

The show was also nominated at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2019 for outstanding comedy series, and earned recognition by Out magazine’s “Out 100” list and Queerty’s Pride50 list, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ahead of the season 6 premiere earlier this month, Dan opened up to PEOPLE about how much the show has meant to him through the years and how difficult it was to wrap production.

“I don’t think I’ve ever cried more than shooting the last day of the show,” he said. “I think as actors and as a crew, this experience was so rare and so extraordinary and life-changing that to say goodbye to it and the way that it ended, combined with just our own personal love and deep respect for these characters, it was incredibly poignant and was an experience I’ll never forget and will cherish for the rest of my life.”

“I think we’ve sort of been able to capture some magic,” he added, “and that happens very rarely.”