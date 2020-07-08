"I still hope I awake from this nightmare," Sherry Tutt says after losing her mom, Doris LaVon Sims, and only sister, Lakecial "Keshia" Tutt

Dallas Mother and Daughter Die of Coronavirus Hours Apart: 'They Were My World,' Says Sister

A mother and daughter from Dallas died just hours apart from each other after a weeks-long battle with coronavirus, leaving their surviving sister and daughter struggling to grasp her new reality.

Doris La Von Sims, 59, and her daughter LaKecial "Keshia" Tutt, 44, spent more than two weeks in separate hospitals before they both died from COVID-19 on June 9, according to The Dallas Morning News.

With the back-to-back deaths of her mother and only sister, who both lived with pre-existing health conditions, Sherry Tutt tells PEOPLE she has been left devastated and unsure of how to move forward.

"It's heartbreaking, to say the least," Sherry, 40, says. "It's still surreal for me, and I still hope I awake from this nightmare."

Though it was unclear how Sims, a longtime cafeteria worker at the Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas, and Keshia, a homemaker, contracted the virus, Sherry notes that all three were together for Mother's Day.

"A week after Mother’s Day, my sister fell ill," says Sherry, who told The Dallas Morning News that despite being together, they were always careful about contracting the virus.

"It could have been anywhere," she added to the outlet. "It’s not like we can just say, 'Oh yeah, we had a big house party. And that’s where we got it all from.' That wasn’t the case, you know?"

On May 22, after Keshia had been hospitalized, Sherry said she received a call from her mother who was gasping for air and asking for a ride to the hospital, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Both her mom and sister were eventually put on ventilators and into induced comas, with hospital staff using their phones to FaceTime Sherry and the rest of their family who were unable to be by their sides due to COVID-19 restrictions, the outlet reported.

"The experience was a roller coaster — the ups and downs, the quick changes, from good to bad and vice versa," Sherry tells PEOPLE of their hospital stays, which were about three to four weeks each.

Things were even more difficult during that time for Sherry, who says she was recovering from her own battle with COVID-19, with symptoms that included a persistent cough, chills, backaches, and a loss of sense of taste and smell.

"I also was home ill with COVID and had to be the gatekeeper for both hospital calls," she explains to PEOPLE.

Early on June 9, Sherry said she received a phone call from a nurse at Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite, who notified her that Keshia was unconscious, on a ventilator, and likely wouldn’t survive the night, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The hospital continued to call her every hour until Keshia died around 5:30 a.m. — just one day after her 44th birthday — leaving Sherry "with the heaviest heart I’ve ever felt."

"I lost my only sister Lakecial this morning," she wrote on Facebook that day. "Yesterday was her birthday, my true Gemini. I love you, sister, and I’ll take care of the boys! Family and friends, please continue to pray for my family."

Hours later, Sherry received another heartbreaking phone call — this time, from the staff at Medical City Dallas, notifying her that her mother's condition was declining and she would likely pass soon too, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sherry told the outlet she was allowed to go see her mother — who was also on a ventilator and unconscious — one last time but refrained from entering her hospital room and touching her in her final moments to prevent spreading the virus to others.

“I knew that I was preparing for a funeral and I didn’t want to run the risk," she told the outlet.

By 3:55 p.m. that same day, Sherry announced the devastating news to her Facebook followers, writing in a post, "The other half of my heart is gone! I lost my mom. The pain I feel is unimaginable. COVID 19 is real. My mom and sister are in heaven. June 9th the day I wish I didn’t have to see."

"It hurts me because I lost my mom to this, my sister — the only mom, the only sister I have. I look at the news and it’s just like, the world is going on and I’m stuck," she added to The Dallas Morning News. "They were my world."

As she continues to grieve two unimaginable losses, Sherry says she's finding comfort in the things that made her mother and sister both so special.

"I’ll always remember my mom's smile. She was so kind-hearted," she tells PEOPLE. "My sister was the 'get-the-party-started' one. She kept everyone laughing and was always ready for a good time."

Now a survivor of COVID-19, Sherry also wants others to know how severe the virus is so that no one else has to experience such major losses.

"My message is for everyone to take this virus seriously," she says. "Regardless of what politics say, COVID 19 has no face, age, or race. Stay home till a cure is found."

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been at least 220,062 cases and 2,829 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Texas, according to the New York Times. In Dallas, the second hardest-hit county in the state, there have been at least 28,131 cases and 410 deaths, the Times reports.