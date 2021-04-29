Lashun Massey, 38, was last seen walking near Lake Lago de Claire in Irving, Texas, between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to the Irving Police Department

Dallas Beauty Queen Goes Missing 2 Days Before She Is Set to Compete for Mrs. Texas Title: 'She's My World'

A Texas beauty queen was reported missing Tuesday after she didn't return home from her morning walk.

Lashun Massey, 38, was last seen walking near Lake Lago de Claire in Irving, Texas, between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to the Irving Police Department. She was wearing a black hoodie and checkered pajama pants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her husband, Jeff Massey, reported her missing around 7:40 a.m. when she didn't return from a usual early morning walk, police told The Dallas Morning News.

A witness said they saw Lashun, who is a mother of two, walking by the lake at around 5:30 a.m. Police were searching in the small lake Tuesday, the Morning News reported.

Lashun, who is the reigning Mrs. Dallas, was expected to compete in the Mrs. Texas America competition on Thursday.

Aside from her pageant success, the mother of two has a PhD in civil engineering and is a program manager for research at the University of Texas at Dallas' school of engineering, according to her website.

A morning walk was part of Lashun's routine as she prepared to compete in the pageant, her husband Jeff told CBS 11. He said she knew the area well.

"So at about 7:15, I got a little nervous and I texted her. I gave her a call and she didn't answer so at the time I found our security guard down here and said that they had seen her or somebody over in the canal," Jeff said.

After he called 911, he said that he learned of several eyewitness accounts that had been reported of a woman walking in and out of the lake.

"They asked her if she was okay, and she said she was, so they carried about their business," Robert Keeker of the Irving Fire Department told CBS 11.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Keeker added, "After that they said they saw her exit the water and then we later received a tip that someone else had seen her in the water again a couple of hours later."

Jeff told the news station he has a hard time believing that his wife is in the lake because she was very cautious around the water.

"She knows how much I love her and how much I cherish her," he said. "She's my world and she's going to come home."

No foul play is suspected at this time, police told news outlets.