Dalai Lama Apologizes for Asking Boy to Suck His Tongue at Event in February: 'He Regrets the Incident'

Warning: This story contains details that some readers might find alarming. Please proceed with caution.

The Dalai Lama has issued an apology after asking a boy to "suck his tongue" during an event in India earlier this year.

Back in February, a young boy approached the 87-year-old spiritual leader at an event in Dharamshala, India, and asked him for a hug, according to the Associated Press and CNN.

Video from the event then shows the Dalai Lama gesturing to his cheek before the boy gives him a quick hug and kiss. He then asks the boy to kiss him on the lips, and pulls the boy's chin toward him as he sticks out his lips.

After the kiss, the Dalai Lama then suggests the boy "suck my tongue," leading to a few chuckles from the crowd. He sticks his tongue out and leans toward the boy, who then presses his forehead against the Dalai Lama's.

According to a statement released Monday by the Dalai Lama's office, "He regrets the incident."

"His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the statement says.

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras," it continues.

Sticking out one's tongue can sometimes serve as a greeting in Tibet, according to the BBC.

However, HAQ: Center for Child Rights, a Delhi-based child rights group, denounced the Dalai Lama's actions and "all form of child abuse" in a statement obtained by CNN.

"Some news refers to Tibetan culture about showing tongue," the organization said, "but this video is certainly not about any cultural expression and even if it is, such cultural expressions are not acceptable."

The Dalai Lama has been living in India since 1959 after fleeing Tibet following its unsuccessful uprising against China, according to CNN. He now lives in a temple in the city of Dharamshala.

This is not the first time the Dalai Lama has been criticized for comments he has made in public. In 2019, the Tibetan spiritual leader apologized after suggesting a female Dalai Lama should be "attractive," according to the BBC and CNN.

The Dalai Lama's office responded to the controversy by suggesting the spiritual leader supports gender equality and opposes objectifying women, per the BBC's report.

The year prior, the Dalai Lama was criticized for suggesting Europe should be for Europeans only while discussing the subject of African refugees, CNN reported.