Dalai Lama Apologizes for Asking Boy to Suck His Tongue at Event in February: 'He Regrets the Incident'

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public," the Dalai Lama's office said Monday, referring to an interaction with a boy in India earlier this year

By
Published on April 10, 2023 11:11 AM
Dalai Lama
Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Warning: This story contains details that some readers might find alarming. Please proceed with caution.

The Dalai Lama has issued an apology after asking a boy to "suck his tongue" during an event in India earlier this year.

Back in February, a young boy approached the 87-year-old spiritual leader at an event in Dharamshala, India, and asked him for a hug, according to the Associated Press and CNN.

Video from the event then shows the Dalai Lama gesturing to his cheek before the boy gives him a quick hug and kiss. He then asks the boy to kiss him on the lips, and pulls the boy's chin toward him as he sticks out his lips.

After the kiss, the Dalai Lama then suggests the boy "suck my tongue," leading to a few chuckles from the crowd. He sticks his tongue out and leans toward the boy, who then presses his forehead against the Dalai Lama's.

According to a statement released Monday by the Dalai Lama's office, "He regrets the incident."

"His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the statement says.

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras," it continues.

Sticking out one's tongue can sometimes serve as a greeting in Tibet, according to the BBC.

However, HAQ: Center for Child Rights, a Delhi-based child rights group, denounced the Dalai Lama's actions and "all form of child abuse" in a statement obtained by CNN.

"Some news refers to Tibetan culture about showing tongue," the organization said, "but this video is certainly not about any cultural expression and even if it is, such cultural expressions are not acceptable."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Dalai Lama has been living in India since 1959 after fleeing Tibet following its unsuccessful uprising against China, according to CNN. He now lives in a temple in the city of Dharamshala.

This is not the first time the Dalai Lama has been criticized for comments he has made in public. In 2019, the Tibetan spiritual leader apologized after suggesting a female Dalai Lama should be "attractive," according to the BBC and CNN.

The Dalai Lama's office responded to the controversy by suggesting the spiritual leader supports gender equality and opposes objectifying women, per the BBC's report.

The year prior, the Dalai Lama was criticized for suggesting Europe should be for Europeans only while discussing the subject of African refugees, CNN reported.

Related Articles
Richard Gere and his son Homer attend the New York Subway Series game between the Mets and Yannkees at Citi Field on June 26, 2009 in New York, New York
Richard Gere's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Don Lemon CNN
A Timeline of CNN Host Don Lemon's Controversies
Antonio Tiberi, Italian Cyclist Suspended for Killing San Marino Tourism Minister’s Cat
Italian Cyclist Fined for Killing San Marino Tourism Minister's Cat: 'Stupid and Irresponsible'
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Avoids Criticizing Donald Trump in New Book Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Rivalry
Patrick Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Tyre Nichols Was 'Brutalized' by Memphis Police and Had 'Extensive Bleeding,' Say Family Attorneys
Britain's King Charles III receives flowers as he visits the University of East London to mark the University's 125th anniversary and open a new frontline medical teaching hub on February 8, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Five Former Memphis Police Officers Charged with Murder in the Death of Tyre Nichols
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Family of Man Who Died After 'Savage' Encounter with Memphis Police Say He Called Out for Mom During Beating
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Razzies 'Bullying' New Firestarter Child Actress with 'Worst' Nomination Ryan Kiera Armstrong
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Razzies 'Bullying' 'Firestarter' Child Actress with 'Worst' Nomination
(FILES) In this file undated handout photo taken at an undisclosed location and released on August 9, 2021 by the United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. - Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm around his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre's waist and Maxwell standing next to them -- said to have been taken in London in 2001 -- is "fake". Maxwell, is imprisoned in a Florida penitentiary after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. (Photo by Handout / US District Court - Southern District of New York (SDNY) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/US District Court - Southern Dis/AFP via Getty Images)
Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Picture of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Is 'Fake'
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah arrives for sentencing in federal fraud case
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah 'Vows to Pay Her Debt' as She's Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Federal Prison for Fraud Scheme
Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi, US college students among more than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in South Korea
Georgia Dad Mourns Son with 'Bright Future' Who Died in South Korea Crowd Surge: 'The World's a Darker Place'
Finlay Butler, Samuel Butler, Thomas Stewart, Jack Johnson
Families Honor 4 Boys, Including Brothers, Who Died After Fall into Icy Lake: 'Gonna Miss You Little Man'
Diana, Princess of Wales, during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC
The True Story Behind Princess Diana's 'Panorama' Interview — and What 'The Crown' Didn't Cover
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Jan. 6 Committee Recommends Criminal Charges Against Donald Trump