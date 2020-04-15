Dalai Lama Says 'Prayer Is Not Enough' in Response to the Coronavirus: 'We Must All Take Responsibility'

Image zoom Charles McQuillan/Getty

The Dalai Lama is calling for more “compassion” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Time published on Wednesday, the Dalai Lama — the spiritual leader of Tibet — touched upon Buddhist philosophies and the belief the entire world is interdependent.

“We are all the same as human beings, and we experience the same fears, the same hopes, the same uncertainties,” the 84-year-old explained. “From the Buddhist perspective, every sentient being is acquainted with suffering and the truths of sickness, old age and death.”

“The outbreak of this terrible coronavirus has shown that what happens to one person can soon affect every other being,” he continued. “But it also reminds us that a compassionate or constructive act — whether working in hospitals or just observing social distancing — has the potential to help many.”

The Dalai Lama said he has prayed for coronavirus victims since it emerged from its original epicenter in Wuhan, China, last year, and he came to a realization after seeing the devastation it has left.

“Now we can see that nobody is immune to this virus,” he wrote.

“We are all worried about loved ones and the future, of both the global economy and our own individual homes,” he continued. “But prayer is not enough.”

The former Nobel Peace Prize winner then called on others to show bravery like the millions of healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the virus.

“This crisis shows that we must all take responsibility where we can,” he said. “We must combine the courage doctors and nurses are showing with empirical science to begin to turn this situation around and protect our future from more such threats.”

Then, using the global response to the virus as an example, the Dalai Lama asked people to consider what other things were possible if countries continued to work together around a cause.

“All of us must take care of [the planet] and work to prevent climate change and other destructive forces,” he wrote. “This pandemic serves as a warning that only by coming together with a coordinated, global response will we meet the unprecedented magnitude of the challenges we face.”

“This crisis shows us that we are not separate from one another — even when we are living apart. Therefore, we all have a responsibility to exercise compassion and help,” he continued.

Two million people around the world have been infected by coronavirus and 127,518 others have died as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Eventually, this virus will pass, as I have seen wars and other terrible threats pass in my lifetime, and we will have the opportunity to rebuild our global community as we have done many times before,” the Dalai Lama told Time. “I sincerely hope that everyone can stay safe and stay calm.”

