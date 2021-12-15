"The life-altering event dreaded most has become a horrifying reality for two young families," reads a message on a GoFundMe campaign set up for their families

'Beloved' Dads Killed in Texas Car Crash, Both Leaving Behind Wives and 3 Children: 'Unthinkable'

A donation campaign is hoping to raise funds for the families of two men who were killed in a Texas car accident earlier this month.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kaleb Hamby and his passenger, identified as Gabriel Webb, were killed on the morning of Dec. 11, reported KSLA.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police say preliminary details suggest the Toyota Tundra they were in was struck from behind by a Mack truck, per the outlet. The impact sent the Tundra into the back of a Freightliner truck that was stopped in front of them, causing their vehicle to catch fire.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, KTAL reported. The drivers of the Mack and Freightliner truckers were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hamby, 34, is survived by his wife, Ashley Hamby, and their three young children: Micah, 5, Mille, 3, and Maya, 6 months. Webb, 28, leaves behind his wife, Ashley Webb, and kids Kai, 6, Ellie, 4, and Izzie, 2.

A GoFundMe page was started by Kimberly Townsend, Ashley Hamby's sister-in-law as well as Ashley Webb's cousin-in-law, to help the young families following the tragedy.

"The life-altering event dreaded most has become a horrifying reality for two young families," Townsend wrote on the page. "On December 11th Ashley Hamby and Ashley Webb received the worst news possible, their beloved husbands had been in a fatal car accident in which neither survived."

RELATED VIDEO: TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, 19, Dies in Fiery Car Crash After High-Speed Police Chase

"Six beautiful children that will never have their fathers again," she continued. "Two young men that will never get to share another Christmas together and experience the joy on their children's faces. Two grieving widows that are suddenly single parents weeks before Christmas."

"A loss of this magnitude is unthinkable," Townsend wrote.

The campaign has raised over $80,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. Funds will be split evenly amongst the two families, who both live in Haughton, Louisiana.

"It is the goal of this fundraiser to alleviate a small part of the tremendous agony these young widows and their children are faced with," she added.