Kentucky Dad Apologizes for Wearing Nazi Halloween Costume, Dressing 5-Year-Old as Hitler

Four days after the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history, a dad is facing outrage over the offensive Halloween costume he chose for his son.

Bryant Goldbach of Owensboro, Kentucky, wore a Nazi soldier uniform on Thursday night at his local “Trail of Treats” festival, according to local station WEHT Eyewitness News. He also dressed his 5-year-old son as Adolf Hitler, complete with a toothbrush mustache, and shared photos of the outfits on Facebook.

Goldbach has since apologized for his decision and deleted his Facebook account. The picture remains on Reddit after being posted by someone from Goldbach’s hometown.

Goldbach did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The father of four’s story initially spread because of his Facebook post defending himself after others at the parade allegedly criticized him and his child.

“Anyone who knows us knows that we love history, and often dress the part of historical figures,” Goldbach wrote in a now-deleted post, according to WEHT. “Tonight as we walked we saw people dressed as murderers, devils, serial killers, blood and gore of all sorts. Nobody batted an eye. But my little boy and I dress as historical figures, and it merits people not only making snide remarks, but approaching us and threatening my little 5-year-old boy. That’s right. Tonight grown adults threatened a child over his costume.”

He concluded, “Yes, liberalism is alive and well. And we had the displeasure of dealing with the fruits of the so-called ‘Tolerant Left.’ “

A few days later, the father apologized.

“I think it was in bad taste for me to let my child to wear that, probably for me to wear that. It didn’t occur to me. I thought it was a bad decision on my part,” he told WEHT.

Goldbach told The Owensboro Times that he “wasn’t trying to make a statement or put my son in any position … It was bad judgment. I want people to know I am sorry.”

He also told the paper that he finds white supremacy “disgusting,” adding, “My brother is half-Iranian … I have black friends. My last name is Jewish.”

According to the Evansville Courier & Press, before Goldbach shut down his Facebook, he was a member of online communities titled “White pride doesn’t mean hate,” “Being liberal means being a hypocrite,” and others protesting the idea of “white privilege.”

However, he said, “I now understand what that costume means to other people,” and that he’s received death threats. “I understand that people are mad, but please leave my family alone.”