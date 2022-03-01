Cody Hooks' father, Landis Hooks, took swift action to protect his son after Cody was thrown from a bull during a rodeo in Belton, Texas

Dad Throws His Body Over Son's to Save Him After Fall from Bull During Texas Rodeo

A dad is being lauded as a hero for throwing his body over his son's after the latter was thrown from a bull during a Texas rodeo.

In a video posted last month that recently went viral, Cody Hooks is seen being bucked from the back of a bull during a rodeo in Belton, Texas, soon after entering the ring.

When handlers fail to subdue the animal, it charges back toward Cody — but not before his dad, Landis Hooks, lies on top of his son, covering his son's face and head with his own.

Thankfully, the bull's subsequent charge on the pair "could've been a [hell of a] lot worse," according to Hooks, who shared the heart-pounding clip to his Instagram feed.

Cody said in the caption that he was usually "not one to post falling off" footage, but made an exception due to what happened in the ring.

"Big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx," he wrote, adding the hashtag, "#blessed."

The video has been viewed over 120,000 times (and counting) since it was posted on Feb. 13.

"A father willing to lay down his life for his son! ❤️," read one comment on the video.

"That's a hell of a Dad you got!" said another user.