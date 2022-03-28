Tyre Sampson, 14, died on Thursday after he fell from the Orlando Free Fall attraction at Florida's ICON Park

Dad Learned Son, 14, Died of Fall from Amusement Park Ride on Social Media: 'Hit Me So Hard'

The family of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old boy who had dreams of playing professional football, is mourning him after he died from an amusement park ride fall in Orlando, Florida last week.

"I wish I was there to tell him I love him. That I'm sorry. For him to lose his life. So young, and I wish it was me," Tyre's father, Yarnell Sampson, told NBC station WESH following the tragedy. "I want to know what happened to my son."

"I want to know why my son is in a white bag, having to get shipped back home," he added. "He walked there. Why he can't walk back? I want answers from everybody. Who all was involved in that?"

Tyre, a Missouri native, was visiting ICON Park on Thursday when he boarded the Orlando Free Fall ride, a 430-foot drop tower.

Sampson fell from the ride during its operation and was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference on Friday that police believed the death was accidental. An investigation is ongoing.

Heartbreakingly, Yarnell told WESH he only found out about his son's death after coming across a video of the fall circulating on social media.

"It felt like somebody hit me so hard in my stomach," he explained to WESH. "I just lost, I lost, lost wind. And the pain behind it could never be taken away, and sorry's not gonna take it back and no monies, no nothing in the world to replace the young man."

"And it's just sad, a young man's bright future was taken away from him over a ride, an amusement park," Yarnell added.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Yarnell, praised Sampson for the accomplishments he reached during his young life.

"This young man was the kind of son everyone hopes for — an honor roll student, an aspiring athlete, and a kind-hearted person who cared about others," Crump said in a statement to CBS News.

Youth football coach AJ Jones, who coached Sampson on the Bad Boyz Football team, told Orlando TV station WKMG that the offensive lineman was a straight-A student who was set to play at East St. Louis High School later this year. Jones called Sampson — who was was 6 feet and 5 inches tall — a "humble giant."

SlingShot Group, which operates the Orlando ride and did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment, told CBS News in a statement, "We are heartbroken with the incident that took the life of one of our guests. We extend our condolences and deepest sympathy to his family and friends."

In a statement posted to their website, ICON Park they were working with authorities in the aftermath of Sampson's death.

"Tonight, the ICON Park family is grieving because of the tragedy involving Tyre Sampson. Our heartfelt thoughts are with his family and friends. ICON Park is committed to being a place where families can spend quality time together in a safe and fun space," they said. "We are in close coordination and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and regulators regarding our tenant, the SlingShot Group."

After Sampson's death, his family called for the Orlando Free Fall ride to be shut down permanently.

"I would like this ride to be taken down. My cousin lost his life over this ride," Shay Johnson told Orlando Fox station WOFL. "I don't feel it's safe, and feel it should be shut down before someone else's family have to go through what we are going through."

The outlet said the ride remains closed during the police investigation.

Meanwhile, Dollywood, a Tennessee amusement park jointly owned by singer Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment, told CNN they are temporarily closing their tower ride, Drop Line, out of an "abundance of caution."

"We were deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Fla. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time," Wes Ramey, Dollywood's public relations director, told the outlet in a statement.