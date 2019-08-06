California Dad Pens Handwritten Letter Pleading with the Public to Help Find His Missing Daughter

Image zoom Amanda Custer Facebook

A “distraught” California dad, whose daughter has been missing for one week, is desperately turning to the public in hopes that someone will have information on her whereabouts.

Rick Custer, the father of Amanda Custer, penned a handwritten note on Sunday pleading for the public’s help in finding his daughter, who disappeared last Monday after an alleged domestic violence dispute at her boyfriend Robert Camou’s home.

Though Camou, 27, has since been arrested by authorities in connection with Amanda’s disappearance, Rick begged anyone with information to come forward so that his family could get more answers and “bring Amanda home.”

“I and the rest of her family are asking anybody in the Mt. Baldy and Lytle Creek areas to be aware of your surroundings and keep your eyes open at this time, as we are all still searching for Amanda,” Rick wrote in the letter, shared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Monday.

“If you were up there on Monday and saw a grey Prius acting suspicious, please report it,” he continued. “We are pleading with anybody who might have a tip that might help to report it, as we are very distraught and need to bring our Amanda home.”

According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, police responded to a report of alleged domestic violence at Camou’s home on Monday, July 29, at 8:15 a.m., and did not locate the couple but found signs of an assault.

The evidence at the scene included blood, sheriff’s homicide Lt. Scott Hoglund told the media, reports the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

A volatile relationship between the pair, who had dated for about two years, had led to “numerous domestic violence incidents,” Hoglund alleged.

Camou was scheduled to appear in court Monday on a bail violation tied to prior criminal charges that included assault and domestic violence on Amanda, 31, according to court records cited by CBS Los Angeles.

Authorities believe Amanda had been taken from the scene Monday morning against her will, after a witness told investigators that Camou had been observed placing her limp body in the cargo hatch of a gray Toyota Prius, according to KTLA.

Image zoom Robert Camou LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Later that evening, Camou allegedly showed up to The King Eddy Saloon on their karaoke night, where he was recorded rapping about killing and burying someone, as police continued to search for him.

“I killed my [expletive] and buried that [expletive] in the [expletive] dirt,” the man is heard rapping in the video, which was recorded by fellow bargoer Michael Moore and obtained by KTLA.

“At first I was like, did he say that?,” Moore recalled to KTLA. “And he said it with such force.”

“I think that everyone in the bar that heard him kinda stopped,” he added to the outlet. “Time just stopped. And there were some hardcore rappers up in there, and they stopped.”

The man then allegedly “mentioned something about the police and that he needed to close his mouth now, and he walked off,” Moore told CBS Los Angeles.

Hours later, Camou was arrested by police. Authorities who’d issued an alert for the Prius located the vehicle around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday less than a mile from the bar, with Camou laying in the back seat. There was no sign of Amanda.

After he refused to exit, a standoff ensued until tear gas was used to force him out and he was arrested about 7:30 a.m., reported CBS Los Angeles.

“Same guy … no doubt in my mind,” Moore told CBS Los Angeles of watching Camou on television being hauled off in handcuffs after the standoff with police in downtown Los Angeles.

Camou is currently being held without bail on suspicion of burglary and domestic violence. An attorney who might speak on his behalf was not immediately identified.

In the meantime, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with information about Amanda’s disappearance to call investigators at (323) 890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip at (800) 222-8477.