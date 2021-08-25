"Murder is not high on our list," a Mariposa County Sheriff spokesperson tells PEOPLE of the investigation

Relatives of Calif. Family Who Mysteriously Died on Hiking Trail Don't Believe They Were Murdered

The family of John Gerrish and Ellen Chung — who along with their baby and dog were mysteriously found dead in Northern California earlier this month — are waiting to find out how they died.

One thing the family believes: that their loved ones were not murdered.

"We are mystified like everyone else. I don't want to say a great deal as there is a lot going on," John's father Peter told the Daily Mail. "We are just waiting for the authorities to do all the tests. We are in touch with them and are awaiting the final analysis."

"We don't believe they were murdered," Peter said. "We just want people to get on with the task at hand."

A Mariposa County Sheriff's office spokesperson tells PEOPLE that while investigators "haven't ruled out anything," they are not focusing on a potential homicide.

"Murder is not high on our list," the spokesperson said.

gerrish family Ellen Chung and John Gerrish | Credit: Ellen chung/ instagram

John, Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Miju and family dog Oski were reported missing from their home in Mariposa County, California, on August 16. The next day, all four of them were found dead in the Devil's Gulch section of the nearby Hites Cove Trail.

An initial autopsy yielded little information about how the family died, leaving authorities and loved ones to wait for the results of a pending toxicology report for more clues. A necrology report is also being conducted on the dog. Both reports could take up to several weeks.

Investigators have been looking at a breadth of possible causes of the family's deaths — for a couple days, the scene was even being treated as a possible hazmat situation due to the presence of toxic algae in a nearby river.

Jon Gerrish, Muji, Ellen Chung Jon Gerrish, Muji, Ellen Chung | Credit: Rosanna Heaslett

"Current scene information does not indicate a clear picture of what occurred or a clear cause of death, the scene is currently being handled as a hazmat and coroner investigation," the Mariposa County Sheriff's office said in its first and only press release on the situation so far.

John was reportedly found in a seated position with Miju and Oski near him, while Chung was found a ways away from them up a hill, according to The Washington Post.

Family members, friends and neighbors have been left baffled by the deaths.

"It's just so tragic and mysterious," family friend Steven Jeffe told The Washington Post on Sunday, adding, "We're just devastated by the loss."

John Gerrish and Ellen Chung John Gerrish, Ellen Chung | Credit: Courtesy Steven Jeffe

"But I think the community is more like, 'What the heck happened?' It's just so crazy," he said.

Mariposa County Sheriff's spokesperson Kristie Mitchell told Fox News over the weekend that "investigators have considered whether toxic gasses, toxic algae and carbon monoxide from abandoned mines near [the] area may have contributed to the deaths."

She also noted that there were no physical wounds, signs of trauma or suicide notes to indicate their deaths were intentional.