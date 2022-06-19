"This is more than I had ever dreamed of on that first date with Amy," Chad Kempel, a parent of seven with his wife Amy, tells PEOPLE

Quintuplets Dad Marks First Father's Day Since Breaking World Record with Kids: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Says Wife

Chad Kempel has a lot to celebrate this Father's Day.

Chad and his wife Amy share seven children: 4-year-old-quintuplets as well as two daughters, ages 7 and 5. Although there are plenty of "chaotic" moments — including the period of time when the quintuplets went through 100 diapers a day — they also have family memories to last a lifetime.

"He truly is a great dad. He's very loving and devoted to them," Amy, 38, tells PEOPLE.

Back in April, Chad, 40, ran a half-marathon in Oakland while pushing the quintuplets in a stroller built for five, while Amy rode a bicycle by their side.

Finishing with a time of 2 hours and 19 minutes, Chad earned the record for fastest male marathoner to push a quintuple carriage, according to Guinness World Records — and he made it happen with 4 a.m. training sessions, in order to be able to spend more time with his kids.

"They were smiling the whole time," recalls Amy. "And they're saying, 'Oh, mom, go faster. Dad, go faster.' I'm proud of him for doing that."

Kempel Family From left: Gabriella, Noelle, Lincoln, Preston and Grayson with dad Chad Kempel | Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

Chad's love for his family was on full display when he earned his first Guinness World Record back in 2019. That year, he ran a full marathon of 26.2 miles in five hours and 31 minutes while pushing the quints — Lincoln, Noelle, Grayson, Preston and Gabriella.

As if that wasn't enough, he kept running until he hit 27.3 miles, to recognize the 27 weeks and 3 days Amy carried the children.

"I did it to honor Amy and all she endured to get us to that point in our lives," he says. "I also want the quints to know how special they are and that most counted them out from the moment they were conceived, but they defied the odds."

Kempel Family From left: Avery, Noelle, Preston, Grayson, Lincoln, Gabriella and Savannah with dad Chad Kempel | Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

Of course, life with the Kempels is about more than just race days, and even getting through simple tasks with seven children can be its own marathon.

Amy gets help from Chad when he's not working — the data scientist works remotely from home, and the family lives solely on his salary. While she often feels overwhelmed, it's becoming even more challenging now that school is out for the summer.

"It's full volume — there's always at least two or three people talking at the same time," she says. "People have told me I am very patient, and we never spank our kids, but it's literally nonstop all day long."

"Even going to the park it's like, 'Okay, well, throw on your shoes,'" she adds. "Well, it's seven kids saying they can't find their shoes, where's their swimsuits and seven towels."

Kempel Family From left: Grayson, Savannah, Gabriella, Preston, Avery, Noelle and Lincoln with parents Chad and Amy Kempel | Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

Luckily, their eldest daughters — Savannah, who just finished first grade, and Avery, who completed kindergarten — have "always been really good helpers."

"I'm really thankful," says Amy, "especially for the fact that they are very loving on their little siblings."

Even though it's not always easy, Chad and Amy cherish all the love they're surrounded by every day.

"This is more than I had ever dreamed of on that first date with Amy," Chad says. "I look at it as, it is the ultimate purpose, absolutely, in my life — to just be surrounded by all of these people. I can't imagine anything else that I've done that would bring me this much joy."

Kempel Family Chad Kempel | Credit: Corrie Butler Photography

Amy adds that "despite all of my stress and struggle with where we are at in life," they "truly are blessed."