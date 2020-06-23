Dad of 4 Who Thought 'Lingering Headaches' Were from Car Accident Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

A father of four is fighting the battle of his life after he was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Trevor Gagnier assumed that the "lingering headaches" he had been suffering were due to a minor car accident, but after getting an MRI, the Massachusetts father learned his condition was far more serious, according to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the Gagnier family.

"[Trevor] decided to get an MRI to figure out if he had suffered from a concussion or had something else going on," the page reads. "Immediately after looking at the MRI, doctors had to break the devastating news to him and his wife."

"What was causing these lingering headaches [had] nothing to do with this minor accident," the page continues. "It was because he had a 5 cm brain tumor that appeared to be very aggressive."

A longtime coach for the Apponequet Regional High School girls basketball team, Gagnier, 39, immediately underwent surgery on June 1 at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center to remove as much of the tumor as possible, according to South Coast Today.

Shortly after the procedure, his wife Meg updated her Facebook followers on Trevor's condition, revealing that the father of four was "walking, talking, eating, seeing, etc.," the local outlet reported.

"He is in great spirits ... he has the nurses laughing and we get to laugh along too via FaceTime! We are so lucky to have such great nurses and doctors who are taking care of him," she wrote.

Doctors later told the couple that although "surgery went really well," they, unfortunately, couldn't remove all of the tumor, and confirmed that Gagnier had a grade 4 glioblastoma, the GoFundMe stated.

Glioblastomas are a malignant Grade IV tumor in the brain, in which a large portion of tumor cells randomly reproduce and divide, according to the American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA). Though slow growing, these tumors can progressively become aggressive, ABTA stated.

In the weeks following his diagnosis, Gagnier's community has banded together to support him, his wife and their four kids, who are all under the age of 11.

Friends, family, and colleagues of Gagnier have changed their profile pictures on social media to read "Gagnier Strong," while green t-shirts reading "TEAM TREV" have been passed out among the community, according to South Coast Today.

"Hopefully a year from now, we’ll say that car accident saved his life," Apponequet athletic director Jim Cabucio told the outlet. "If anyone is going to beat this, it’s Trevor."

Rick Taylor, a former assistant coach under Gagnier, also came up with the idea of the "Make a Trey for Trev."

Similar to the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Taylor is encouraging people to make three-point shots while playing basketball in honor of Gagnier, who played point guard while attending Apponequet, the outlet reported.

The GoFundMe page — set up by "Team Trev," despite Meg's initial hesitance — has also been a source of support, raising over $126,000 for the family.

"We wanted to start this fundraiser weeks ago but Meg is so proud and really didn't want to ask for financial help," the page reads. "There's not a lot we can all do besides lighten the financial burden of all of this. On top of all the medical treatment, travel, and unforeseen costs, there is a lot to get done around the house that Trev would normally do... His wife Meg is a real-life superhero, juggling the kids and taking care of Trev every minute."

"This community has made every 3-point shot you can imagine already. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do next to support this amazing guy and family," the page continues of Gagnier, whom they called "a great husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, coach, and friend."

"There's one thing I do know. Trev is an absolute Warrior that NEVER goes down without a fight," the description finished. "I sent him a text today... you go fight, we will take care of your family."