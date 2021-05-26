"Kyle Anderson was a wonderful husband and partner to Brittany and an incredible father to their two beautiful children, Bennett and Sawyer," reads a GoFundMe page

'Incredible' Dad of 2 Dies After Falling Into Lake During Birthday Party with Wife and Friends

Kyle Anderson with his wife Brittany and children, Bennett and Sawyer

A birthday celebration for a Tennessee father of two took a devastating turn over the weekend after he reportedly fell from a rock bluff into a lake and died.

DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray confirmed the fatal incident in a press release, identifying the victim as 36-year-old Stephen "Kyle" Anderson, according to NBC affiliate WSMV and The Columbia Daily Herald.

Ray told the outlets that Kyle was celebrating his birthday with his wife and two other couples at Center Hill Lake when the incident occurred on Saturday.

Around 2:30 p.m., the county's emergency dispatch received a call for help, the Daily Herald reported.

"Anderson decided to climb a rock bluff to jump off into the lake," Ray noted in the release, according to the Daily Herald. "While attempting to climb the bluff, the rocks Anderson was holding onto gave way and Anderson fell and rolled down the bluff hitting several rocks along the way before hitting the water."

Officers with the sheriff's department, along with Smithville/DeKalb County Rescue Squad, Rangers from the US Corps of Engineers and members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, all showed up at the scene to help with recovery efforts, according to the Daily Herald.

Ultimately, it was the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency who helped recover Kyle's body, which was found approximately 165 feet below the surface of the lake with a remote aquatic robot, the outlet reported.

At this time, it is unclear exactly how Kyle died and how long he was in the water before first responders arrived at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner in Nashville, according to the Daily Herald and WSMV.

The DeKalb County Sheriff did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the wake of the tragedy, a GoFundMe page was set up by a family friend on behalf of Kyle's wife, Brittany Anderson.

On the fundraiser, organizer Jennifer Akers disclosed that Kyle and Brittany were the parents of two young children, Bennett and Sawyer.

"Our dear friend, Brittany Anderson, lost her husband and best friend, on Saturday, May 22nd," the page reads. "Kyle Anderson was a wonderful husband and partner to Brittany and an incredible father to their two beautiful children."

"As Brittany walks through this difficult time, let's remind her of the love and support surrounding her," Akers continued, before asking for donations to help Kyle's grieving wife with living expenses.

Since its creation on Monday, the page has raised over $36,000 of its $50,000 goal. Akers said she is aiming to have all funds collected by this Saturday.

"Please give as generously as you feel led," Akers wrote. "Thank you so much for your love, support, prayers, and generosity during this time."