Joshua Thomas Taylor, whose wife is pregnant with a baby boy, was hit by an SUV after attempting to retrieve a toy thrown from his car earlier in the evening

Dad of 2 with Baby on the Way Killed Crossing Freeway to Get 'Favorite Toy' Child Threw Out of Car

A Nashville man was killed after being struck by an SUV on the freeway while attempting to retrieve his child's "favorite toy" that was thrown out the window earlier in the evening.

Joshua Thomas Taylor was traveling with his family on I-65 south on Thursday night when his child tossed the toy onto the freeway. Taylor, 32, went back just before 9 p.m. to look for the toy, parking his car at an off-ramp and walking along the interstate, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote in a news release.

"Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck drivers found Taylor and tried to talk with him. Taylor ran across the interstate and jumped over the jersey barrier to the northbound side," the news release stated. "Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck drivers immediately began traveling to the opposite side of the interstate when they heard the collision."

Joshua was struck by a GMC Yukon and was pronounced dead at the scene, per police. The driver "stayed at the scene and did not display any indications of impairment," and police say "speed does not appear to be a factor."

In a GoFundMe set up for the family, Joshua is described as a "loving and dedicated husband, father, son, and friend who lived his life with passion and purpose."

Joshua was a dad to two children: Brenna, 13, and Noble, 2. His wife, Esther, had just announced last month that they were expecting another child in September this year.

"While we have great peace knowing that Joshua is with his Savior, our hearts ache for the Taylor Family, especially his wife, Esther, and his two children," the Taylor family's GoFundMe read. "Esther is also 20 weeks pregnant with a baby boy."

"Please help us surround Esther with love and support during this challenging time," the GoFundMe continued. "All money raised will go towards offsetting the costs of a memorial service as well as alleviating any financial burdens for Esther and their children."

Tributes from Joshua's friends and loved ones poured in as they remembered what a caring and loving man he was.

"I want you to know that you have support from me no matter how near or far. You've always been a good friend. My husband and I are praying for you, your family in this unbelievably difficult time. Sending lots of love as well," wrote one of the Taylor family's friends.