Dad Hilariously Tells Family He Can't Keep Up with 'Pressure' of Their Busy Group Chat: 'I'm Out'

In a viral tweet, Allison D’Orazio shared a screenshot of a text her father sent their family group chat, letting them know he couldn't keep up with their stream of messages

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Published on January 19, 2023 06:14 PM

Published on January 19, 2023 06:14 PM
dad using smart phone
Photo: getty

Sometimes, enough is enough.

That's what occurred with one father who went viral on Monday for a text telling his family that he couldn't keep up with the steady stream of messages in their group chat.

Allison D'Orazio shared a screenshot of a text her father, Thomas, sent their family explaining he couldn't handle the "pressure" of interacting with their every text and photo.

"I can't keep up with the pressure of always having to lol or like or heart everyone's random thoughts, pics, and amusements," the text read.

"For all future texts: I love them, laugh at them, or like them unless it's bad, then I dislike them," Thomas added. "In perpetuity. I can't live with this pressure. I'm out."

The screenshot of Thomas' message went viral, and the tweet garnered more than 420,000 likes on the platform as of Thursday afternoon.

"He's surrounded by a bunch of extroverted girlies always doing something, and he just loves a simple life," Allison later said in a follow-up tweet.

The 23-year-old told Today that she thinks it was her texts that got on her father's nerves.

"I was sending pictures of every single stitch I was doing on a sewing project," she told the outlet.

Allison's mother, Amy, and her 19-year-old sister, Alexa, are also on the group chat.

RELATED VIDEO: Dad Rescues 2-Year-Old Daughter from Coyote Attack in Their Front Yard

"The three of us are very extroverted and send random stuff all day long," Allison said. "He's so kind and engaged with our lives — he's like the perfect human being — and I think it was stressing him out that he can't respond to all the messages."

She told Today that her father didn't leave the group chat — but there's no telling if he's muted it.

