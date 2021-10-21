Activist and ALS patient Ady Barkan is leading the fight for healthcare reform from his wheelchair

Dad Dying of ALS Devotes His Remaining Days to Fighting for Home Healthcare for Those in Need

When Ady Barkan first noticed that his left arm was growing weak in 2016, the new father chalked it up to carpal tunnel syndrome brought on by spending long periods of time holding his son, Carl.

But after numerous doctor visits, muscle and reflex tests and an MRI, the then-32-year-old Barkan soon found himself sitting in his neurologist's office with his wife Rachael King and listening to what he describes as his "death sentence."

His physician informed Barkan that he had Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a neurological disease that causes the progressive paralysis of the muscles responsible for chewing food, speaking and walking — eventually leading to respiratory failure, often within five years. Barkan, it turned out, was the youngest patient the neurologist had ever diagnosed with the disease.

"Rachael and I were both stunned," Barkan — who can now only speak by gazing at a computerized keyboard that transforms his eye movements into machine-generated words—tells PEOPLE in this week's magazine. "I never imagined it could be something as insidious as ALS. My life completely changed overnight."

Now Barkan — who depends on a ventilator to breathe and relies on 24-hour nursing care at his home in Santa Barbara — is focused on using his remaining strength to get more funding for public healthcare.

Refusing to be held back by his incurable disease, the 37-year-old father of two has embarked on a crusade to get nearly $400 billion for home health care for the disabled and elderly added to President Joe Biden's proposed infrastructure bill.

ady barkan Ady Barkan being arrested at a protest in Washington, D.C. in 2017

Barkan became a viral sensation in 2017 after the release of a video showing a chance encounter on an airplane. He asked former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake to "be an American hero" and vote against a tax bill that he was convinced would restrict health care to people like him.

Shortly afterwards the Yale Law School grad — who credits home care with allowing him to live "a beautiful, full life" with his family instead of being alone in a nursing home — launched his "Be A Hero" campaign.

"Providing care for people we love isn't a Republican issue or a Democratic issue," says Barkan. "It's an American issue and a moral one to ensure that everyone gets to live safely, with dignity and respect."

Barkan's advocacy work for healthcare reform — which has involved several arrests at the U.S. Capitol, along with a six-week, 22-state road trip in his wheelchair before the 2018 midterms — is the subject the recently released documentary Not Going Quietly.