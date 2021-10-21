Dad Dying of ALS Devotes His Remaining Days to Fighting for Home Healthcare for Those in Need
Activist and ALS patient Ady Barkan is leading the fight for healthcare reform from his wheelchair
When Ady Barkan first noticed that his left arm was growing weak in 2016, the new father chalked it up to carpal tunnel syndrome brought on by spending long periods of time holding his son, Carl.
But after numerous doctor visits, muscle and reflex tests and an MRI, the then-32-year-old Barkan soon found himself sitting in his neurologist's office with his wife Rachael King and listening to what he describes as his "death sentence."
His physician informed Barkan that he had Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a neurological disease that causes the progressive paralysis of the muscles responsible for chewing food, speaking and walking — eventually leading to respiratory failure, often within five years. Barkan, it turned out, was the youngest patient the neurologist had ever diagnosed with the disease.
"Rachael and I were both stunned," Barkan — who can now only speak by gazing at a computerized keyboard that transforms his eye movements into machine-generated words—tells PEOPLE in this week's magazine. "I never imagined it could be something as insidious as ALS. My life completely changed overnight."
For more on Ady Barkan's mission, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.
Now Barkan — who depends on a ventilator to breathe and relies on 24-hour nursing care at his home in Santa Barbara — is focused on using his remaining strength to get more funding for public healthcare.
Refusing to be held back by his incurable disease, the 37-year-old father of two has embarked on a crusade to get nearly $400 billion for home health care for the disabled and elderly added to President Joe Biden's proposed infrastructure bill.
RELATED: Dad & Activist Can't Hold His Son Anymore Because of ALS — But He's Not Going to Stop Fighting
Barkan became a viral sensation in 2017 after the release of a video showing a chance encounter on an airplane. He asked former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake to "be an American hero" and vote against a tax bill that he was convinced would restrict health care to people like him.
Shortly afterwards the Yale Law School grad — who credits home care with allowing him to live "a beautiful, full life" with his family instead of being alone in a nursing home — launched his "Be A Hero" campaign.
"Providing care for people we love isn't a Republican issue or a Democratic issue," says Barkan. "It's an American issue and a moral one to ensure that everyone gets to live safely, with dignity and respect."
RELATED: Firefighter and Former NFL Player Diagnosed with ALS at 29 Welcomes First Child: 'Sweetest Angel'
Barkan's advocacy work for healthcare reform — which has involved several arrests at the U.S. Capitol, along with a six-week, 22-state road trip in his wheelchair before the 2018 midterms — is the subject the recently released documentary Not Going Quietly.
"I want to leave behind a legacy that inspires at least a couple of new people to get involved and be part of our political process," says Barkan. "The cure for what ails American democracy is more American democracy."
- Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Vibrators and 'Pushing Boundaries' with Intimate New Netflix Series
- Timothée Chalamet on His Instant Chemistry with Dune Costar Zendaya: 'A Breath of Fresh Air'
- William Shatner's Family Tried Talking Him Out of Space Flight — But He Said 'Save Your Breath'
- Transgender Student Shares Her Coming-of-Age Story in First Look at New Docuseries Always Jane