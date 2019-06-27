Dad Dyes Hair Blue to Support Son and Winds Up Raising $12.5K to Help Refugees and Immigrants

Image zoom Matthew Green Matthew Green

When Matthew Green’s son said he would only dye his hair blue if his dad joined in on the fun, the father didn’t realize he had the chance to help out countless other children.

On Monday, Green tweeted that his son was encouraging him to make the drastic change.

“Now I’m questioning this whole ‘parenting’ decision,” wrote Green, a cryptography professor at Johns Hopkins, CBS News reports.

Soon, Green learned that many people wanted him to go through with the big switch — and they were willing to pay for it.

“I will donate $300 to RAICES to see this happen,” wrote Filippo Valsorda, a cryptogopher at Google who was referring to the immigrant and refugee center. According to the 501(c)3 nonprofit agency, RAICES promotes “justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees.”

I will donate $300 to RAICES to see this happen. — Filippo Valsorda (@FiloSottile) June 25, 2019

After his generous offer, other strangers came forward, offering hundreds of dollars a piece.

When RAICES got word, the organization posted on Twitter that they “love this story.”

Wow. Love this story. Thank you @matthew_d_green, your kid, and to everyone who supported this epic new look. https://t.co/NW2RElfpUg — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) June 25, 2019

After documenting every step — which included buying the blue dye and getting it done at the salon — Green encouraged people to keep on donating. He then posted the final look for his new fans.

So @RAICESTEXAS should be $12,500 better off. A great cause even without the hair. Thanks @FiloSottile and many, many others. I may need to sign off Twitter soon just to keep people from making me dye the beard too 🙂 pic.twitter.com/HnkoSSYHLE — Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) June 25, 2019

“I may need to sign off Twitter soon just to keep people from making me dye the beard too :)” he wrote.

While Green’s new look might be temporary, the $12,500 he raised will have a lasting impact on those helped by RAICES.