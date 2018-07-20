Doting Dad Uses a Projector to Dazzle His Daughter, 7, with Dinosaurs Outside Her Window

A doting dad brought Jurassic World to his backyard to give his 7-year-old daughter, Shelby, the show of her life.

Las Vegas stagehand Lyle Coram created a dazzling, interactive display of velociraptors, a Triceratops and a Tyrannosaurus rex using a combination of lights, screens and projectors set up outside the family’s living room window, the Daily Mail reports.

The show also featured a baby brachiosaurus that Shelby was able to “play” with by waving a ball in the air.

When a fierce T-rex popped up on the screen, a seemingly startled Shelby fled from the window. But Coram, 48, tells the Daily Mail that he wasn’t worried that his daughter would be afraid of the dinosaurs because her birthday is on Halloween and she’s “used to scary things.”

Lyle Coram's daughter Shelby, 7

Coram also previously designed his daughter a Disney-themed bedroom, complete with a kid-sized pink castle and fiber-optic fireworks on the ceiling.

He told Love What Matters of that project: “I’m a stagehand with IATSE LOCAL 720 and I work at Paris and Bally’s Las Vegas, so this type of work comes naturally to me.

“She really loves the room,” he added. “She tells all her friends that I built it for her and that ‘I can do anything.’ That’s the best part of doing this.”