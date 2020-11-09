The father and son had reportedly been hired to paint the exterior of a Seattle church when the accident occurred

Dad Dies, Son Injured When Ladder Hits Power Line Outside Church in Seattle: 'We're So Sad'

A father was killed and his son critically injured after they were electrocuted in a “freak accident” outside a church in Seattle, according to local reports.

The 55-year-old father and his son, 27, were on a job painting the exterior of the Madrona Grace Presbyterian Church on Saturday when they went to move an aluminum ladder around 3:20 p.m., the Seattle Times reported.

The men were both standing on the ground when a gust of wind blew the top of the ladder into a nearby pole, electrocuting them both, NBC affiliate KING reported.

Though Seattle Fire Department crews worked to save the older man, he was pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesperson for the fire department told the Times.

His son, meanwhile, was reportedly transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Times, the pair worked for the La Palma Painting & Carpentry company, and had been hired to paint the church’s exterior.

“When the guys were finished with the paint, they moved the ladder down and it touched a little bit of the cable,” Domingo Bedolla Nava, who also works at La Palma, told the outlet. “I heard them hit the floor.”

Madrona Grace Pastor Kathy Keener said the incident occurred just as the men were finishing up the job.

“It’s a freak accident, and we’re so sad,” she told the Times. “They were very nice men, and they had painted other homes in the neighborhood. I drove by every day.”

Keener added that she has plans to start a fund for their family.

The incident will be investigated by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries because it happened in a work setting, the fire department spokesperson, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, told the Times.