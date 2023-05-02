'Devoted' Dad, 49, Dies from Injuries 8 Days After Getting Stuck in Cave at Indoor Rock Climbing Center

A beloved father of three died on Sunday more than a week after he got trapped inside an indoor cave at a local adventure park in England.

Carl O'Keeffe, 49, was visiting the Kong Adventure Center in Keswick on April 22 when he got stuck inside an indoor cave, according to The Telegraph and ITV.

The man "attempted to turn around" in a narrow tunnel, but wound up getting stuck instead, according to a statement from the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (MRT).

Olivia Short, O'Keeffe's sister, told The Telegraph that as a result her brother sustained "severe" crush injuries.

The Lancaster man was rescued after four hours and rushed to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, where he succumbed to his injuries eight days later, per ITV's report.

O'Keeffe died at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle at 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from O'Keeffe's sister.

In the social media post, Short said it "became apparent that the injuries were severe and he would not be able to survive."

"I'm broken hearted. As are the rest of our family," Short wrote of her "baby brother" and "best friend."

Loved ones also described O'Keeffe as a "devoted dad" to his three children, according to The Telegraph.

"He will leave a huge hole in our lives," family members said in a tribute, per U.K. newspaper The Times. "He had a brilliant mind and was in the process of applying to start an astrophysics PhD. He was fascinated by solar storms and had been predicting the one that happened this week while he slept. He spent years having the Nasa Hubble photos tattooed on to his arm."

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team at Kong Adventure. Keswick Mountain Rescue Team

O'Keeffe was attending a birthday party at Kong Adventure Center when the deadly incident occurred, according to ITV.

The father of three was with four kids when he slipped inside the cave, per the report.

Emergency crews were called after staff at the adventure park unsuccessfully attempted to free him, according to Keswick MRT, which later responded to the scene.

Members of the climbing wall staff "started dismantling sections of the wall to aid access to tunnels" as emergency crews hatched a rescue plan, Keswick MRT said in a statement released last month.

"On Saturday 22 April, a member of the public became stuck in the cave system at Kong Adventure," a spokesperson for Kong Adventure Center said in a previous statement, according to The Guardian. "Staff tried to help the man and followed all emergency procedures but it became apparent that outside assistance was needed.

"Fire crew, mountain rescue, cave rescue, paramedics and Kong staff then worked to extricate the casualty, who was taken to Carlisle hospital for further treatment," the statement added.

Upon learning of his death, a spokesperson said they were "shocked and saddened," per The Telegraph.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the family, friends and everyone involved," the spokesperson said.

An investigation into the incident is underway. "We have been notified of an incident that took place at the Kong Adventure Centre, Keswick, and are investigating the matter, as the regulating body," a spokesperson for Cumberland Council told Sky News.