Dad, 25, Dies Days After Gas Can Explodes During Christmas Bonfire: 'We're So Devastated,' Says Wife

A 25-year-old father died of his injuries after he was seriously burned on Christmas night.

James Davis was setting up a bonfire in his in-laws' backyard in New Jersey when a gas can exploded, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by his wife, Nicole.

"I was sitting on the couch with my family, when all of a sudden we heard a big BOOM," Nicole recalled in the page's description. "I thought it was a gun shot. Then, my dad starts screaming James is on fire."

Mullica Township police chief Brian Zeck told NJ.com that there was a dying flame on the bonfire, which caused an explosion when Davis tried to use gas to reignite the fire. The incident has been ruled an accident.

Nicole, her brother, and her father worked for three to five minutes to extinguish the fire that was burning Davis, per the GoFundMe. He was then airlifted to Temple Burn Center to receive treatment.

"It's going to be a very long recovery," Nicole wrote at the time. "He will have some setbacks and he has burned 90% of his body. 80% 3rd degree burns, & 10% 2nd degree burns. Only 10% of his body was not burned (hands, feet, and top half of his face)."

Four days later, on Dec. 29, Nicole announced that her husband had succumbed to his injuries.

The family's GoFundMe will now go toward "funeral expenses, medical bills, & for his daughter's needs," an update said. The campaign has raised just over $28,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Per NJ.com, James was training to become a Florida state trooper.

An obituary said he enjoyed "many hobbies including skateboarding, going to the beach, hiking, spending time outdoors, listening to his favorite podcasts and music, tactical gear, building and shooting his guns, being with friends and family."

"James loved his wife and daughter more than anything and was a wonderful husband and father. He was very proud of his family and adored them," the obituary continued. "James excelled at everything he did and was an amazing person that everyone loved."

James and Nicole shared a 1-year-old daughter, Elliana.

RELATED VIDEO: Pa. Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'

"He was just the best guy," his wife told NJ.com, sharing that "all of my family just thought of him as their son."

"He really cared about people and was just great at everything he ever did," she added. "We're so devastated by this."